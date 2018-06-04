Backstreet’s back – at the CMT Music Awards! Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that the boy band are among a stellar group of stars set to present at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which will air on June 6 live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The Backstreet Boys will present, perform and are nominated for a CMT Award for their performance of “Everybody” with Florida Georgia Line on CMT Crossroads.

The “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singers will join the following to present at the show: Bobby Bones, Chrissy Metz, Cody Alan, Garrett Hedlund, Hoda Kotb, Joel McHale, Johnny Knoxville, Kaitlin Doubleday, Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Lennon Stella, Lindsey Vonn, Luke Combs, Maisy Stella, P.K. Subban, Raelynn and Rascal Flatts.

Little Big Town are set to host the show, which will also include performances from the biggest names in country music including Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. Underwood, Aldean and Florida Georgia Line are tied for the most nominations, with four nods each.

The CMT Awards are also mixing a ton of pop into their lineup. Bebe Rexha, Justin Timberlake and Ludacris also landed nominations. The winners are decided 100 percent by fan votes, which can be done on CMT.com until Monday, June 4.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

