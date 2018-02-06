It’s almost time to head to PyeongChang, South Korea! Ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which start Thursday, February 8, Us Weekly has rounded up how and when to watch the biggest events.

All of the events will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com or on the NBC Sports app.

Opening Ceremony

The Olympics Opening Ceremony airs on Friday, February 9, at 8 p.m. from PyeongChang, which is 6 a.m. ET in the United States. Hardcore fans who wake up early can stream the ceremony on NBCOlympics.com or on the NBC Sports app. It will also air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Katie Couric and Mike Tirico are set to host.

Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing kicks off the Olympics on Thursday, February 8. The outdoor competition will air on NBCSN. Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are two athletes to watch for.

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle Skiing begins on Friday, February 9, and is set to air on NBC. Expect to see Gus Kenworthy win big.

Figure Skating

The various Figure Skating competitions begin on Friday, February 8, on NBC. Keep an eye out for Nathan Chen, Mirai Nagasu and duo Evan Bates and Madison Chock.

Ice Hockey

Fans can plan to watch both the Women’s Ice Hockey team and the Men’s Ice Hockey team on NBCSN. Their first games are both on Sunday, February 11.

Snowboarding

Snowboarding begins on Saturday, February 10. Fans can expect to find the early rounds on NBCSN and the finals on NBC. Shaun White and Chloe Kim are two Americans to look out for.

Closing Ceremony

The Olympics wrap up on Sunday, February 25, with the closing ceremony. Fans can watch on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

To learn more about Team USA, visit teamusa.org.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!