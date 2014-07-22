Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Rockefeller Center in NYC was filled with throngs of screaming teens on Tuesday, July 22 as the latest pop music sensation, 5 Seconds of Summer, performed several songs on The Today Show for the morning program’s Summer Concert Series.

Host Matt Lauer revealed that some die-hard fans had been camping out “since last Thursday,” before letting the group sing their debut hit single “She Looks So Perfect.”

The Australian pop rockers, who toured with British boy band sensation One Direction in 2013, admitted that the massive Today Show audience was the largest they’ve ever performed for.

“This is the most incredible thing that’s probably ever happened to us,” drummer Ashton Irwin told Lauer in between songs.

“The amount of people here now is the most we’ve ever had waiting for us ever,” guitarist Michael Clifford added.

When Lauer noted the group had mostly young female fans in the audience, the band collectively disagreed, joking that the majority of their fan base was “middle-aged men.”

5 Seconds of Summer formed in 2011, when Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, and Calum Hood met at Norwest Christian College. Ashton Irwin joined the group later that year and after a series of successful YouTube covers, they were signed to Sony. Their single “She Looks So Perfect” went to No. 1 in 39 different countries within two days of its February 2014 release.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out on July 22. Watch their performance of “She Looks So Perfect” on The Today Show!

