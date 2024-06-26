50 Cent is throwing a four-day music and comedy fest in Shreveport, Louisiana, to raise funds for underserved communities.

“Humor and Harmony Weekend is the first of many events I will be bringing to the great city of Shreveport,” the rapper, 48, said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “I want to thank all my friends for coming out to support and help give back to the G-Unity Foundation. We are going to put on a weekend to remember, and help make a difference for underserved youth.”

Humor and Harmony Weekend, which G-Unity is hosting in collaboration with 50 Cent’s company Sire Spirits, kicks off on Thursday, August 8, and runs through Sunday, August 11. The event will feature performances from comics including Andrew Schulz, Bill Bellamy and Katt Williams and musicians including Da Baby, 2 Chainz, Cam’ron, Flo-Rida, Monica and 50 Cent himself. Tickets for the festival, which will be held at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, are on sale now at HumorHarmonyWeekend.com.

50 Cent founded The G-Unity Foundation in 2005 with the goal of supporting nonprofit organizations that focus on improving quality of life for low-income communities across the United States.

“I have been incredibly lucky to be able to start a foundation that helps young people and communities all over the country,” reads a note from 50 Cent on the foundation’s website. “Team building and entrepreneurship are skills I learned along the way, but they are so important to develop early. I look forward to G-Unity supporting programs that are doing the crucial work of teaching kids to excel at life.”

During an August 2023 interview with Forbes, the musician said he’s proud of making the transition from writing checks to being more intimately involved with charity work.

“I’ve donated to organizations since 2004, but I didn’t offer my time. Now I’m able to coordinate,” he said of his work with G-Unity.

The “In Da Club” artist’s generosity doesn’t end with his foundation. During a January appearance on the “All That Smoke” podcast, Snoop Dogg said that he and 50 Cent have teamed up to help members of the hip-hop community who’ve fallen on hard times.

“There’s been many times where me and 50 Cent together have called some of our OGs and put bags on him,” Snoop Dogg, 52, said. “And [the] OG [will be] like, ‘Oh, man, nah.’ We ain’t trying to hear that s–t. We know you need it.”

Snoop Dogg added that the giving is always done “privately” and encouraged the younger generation of rappers to consider adopting similar habits.

“Respect your elders, because you making all this money. Not that you have to, but if you love this rapper and respect this rapper, you see he’s down on his luck, he may need some money,” he said. “He can’t even ask you, because he used to be you. But you have enough man in you to say, ‘Unc, I’mma throw you something.’”