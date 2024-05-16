50 Cent made history with his The Final Lap tour ticket sales.

The rapper, 48, embarked on the worldwide tour in March 2023 and played shows through December of that year, with one additional concert getting added this past March. 50 Cent played at various major cities in the United States and internationally, including Nashville, Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Paris, among others.

The tour officially came to an end in December 2023 with 50 Cent’s final show in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 3, but it’s still making headlines. The Final Lap has become the fourth tour by any rapper to surpass $100 million in ticket sales, following Drake and Migos’ co-headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour and Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour.

Now that his tour has come to an end, 50 Cent is gearing up to release a novel titled The Accomplice, which is set to drop on September 3.

“I want to bring a big heist story to the page,” 50 Cent shared in a statement to People in March. “My debut fiction novel and its follow-up series will be captivating.”

The novel is set to follow FBI agent Nia Robinson, who works within the robbery division. Nia decided to join the agency after her father was convicted of embezzlement. Now, she’s determined to clear his name.

“Stay tuned for The Accomplice coming to the big screen as well,” 50 Cent teased to People at the time. Of course, the musician is no stranger to the publishing industry as he has published various nonfiction books over the years, including 2020’s Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

50 Cent has found professional success over the years not only with his music but with his acting projects as well. Upon its release, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter was referred to as the music mogul’s most honest work as he “opens up about his amazing comeback — from tragic personal loss to thriving businessman and cable’s highest-paid executive,” per the summary.

He made his musical debut in the 1990s, rising to fame throughout the 2000s. Throughout his rap career, 50 Cent released five studio albums (the last being Animal Ambition in 2014) before pivoting to the film industry. Not only does he have a few notable roles under his belt, but 50 Cent cocreated and starred in the Starz TV series Power from 2014 to 2020. He went on to reprise the role for Power Book II: Ghost.

While finding success in the TV industry, 50 Cent hasn’t completely ruled out a return to music.

“I get the attention that I want from music when I want it. I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out,” he told Billboard in February 2023. “That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now. I’ve done what I wanted to do in the [sales] capacity. I’ve sold over 35 million records. Not singles — albums.”