8 Best Online Casinos: Top Real Money Gambling Sites Of 2022

Since the world pandemic became big news all over the media, physical casinos have seen a dwindling audience. The pandemic hit hard, so some casinos got closed, others suffered a lot of setbacks. In addition, due to the many lockdowns, some people don’t feel very safe yet.

However, gambling is fun, and a lot of pleasure comes from not knowing the outcome. But with a rough year like this, people cannot enjoy this adrenaline rush. As a result, more people are looking for an alternative way of placing bets.

If you find yourself in this situation there is good news for you. Online casinos are a great way to get started. People now use online casinos to place bets and slots as they did at brick-and-mortar casinos. Moreover, these online casinos have proven to be a better option as the world struggles with the pandemic.

Another benefit? Staying on the comfort of your couch and accessing over a thousand different games through your phone or computer.

However, searching online casinos on the web will churn out thousands of websites. How, then, will you know which ones are the best?

To help you out, we compiled a list of the best online casinos that provide almost the same excitement as betting in a physical casino.

These top eight casinos have a variety of games, some of the best rewards and bonuses, and the most exciting odds you can get. In addition, you can play your favorite games from the cozy safety of your home.

8 Top Real Money Online Casinos Sites

Las Atlantis – Overall Best Online Casino On The Market Super Slots – Best Real Money Casino Online for Crypto Fans Wild Casino – Leading Casino Website Offering Casino Bonuses Betway – Top Online Casino with Sports Betting Feature

#1. Las Atlantis: Premier Online Slots to Play for Real Money

If you want to have a taste of online casino games before signing up, Las Atlantis has it all for you. Here, you can play most games without signing up.

Sometimes, it is better to feel what online casinos are like before signing up. And Las Atlantis is one place you get to play demo games without registering.

Later, when you’ve mastered the game, you can create an account and claim a 280% welcome bonus on first-time deposits.

Highlights

Lots of Bonuses, Discounts, and Promotions: Las Atlantis doesn’t lag here. There are lots of extras that increase your chances of winning. And they offer discounts and special offers from time to time. For example, you have a 260% bonus on slots and + 60 Spins for the game – Plentiful Treasure.

Las Atlantis has some extra seasonal offers and promotions, which multiply your winning too. In addition, the good part is that you don’t need to be a registered user to get help.

24/7 Live Chat: Customer support is significant for online casinos. And Las Atlantis knows this very well. As a result, there’s a live chat button you can use to chat with a Customer Rep within a minute. You can also contact them via email.

User-Friendly Website: Most online casinos pack a lot of content into their website, making it a cluttered mess of text and pictures. However, Las Atlantis is very different. Their website is a sight to behold. They used the “less is more” principle on their website.

The website is well designed, and the text is cool to the eyes. You’d have no problem navigating through it. And the background colors complement each other. Simply put, the website is beautiful.

Pros

A secure website promotes fair gameplay and keeps players’ data safe

Option to pay for games and cash out in cryptocurrency

Live 24/7 customers support is very handy

Demo games help you master gambling games before committing money

Cons

Fewer payment options than competitors

Limited games on this platform compared to other top online casinos

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Las Atlantis Casino

#2. Super Slots: Best Real Money Casino Online for Crypto Fans

Not all online casinos allow you to pay in deposits or cash out in cryptocurrency. With the increasing popularity of crypto, this may pose a problem as some people now favor these digital coins over regular cash.

However, some online casinos have adopted crypto. For example, you can deposit or cash out in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Stellar. Super Slots is one of them – and in fact, it allows you to pay in over a dozen different coins. Therefore, you get the best of both worlds.

Highlights

Super Secure Website: If there’s anything Super Slots takes so seriously, it is security. The website has several levels of security which makes sure that the bad guys do not have access to your winnings. They understand that your data must be kept private. The payment and cash-out options are also secured, so you do not lose your earnings in any way.

Big Bonuses and Lots of Promotions: Super Slots also gives big bonuses for payments, and there are even more bonuses for paying in cryptocurrency. However, these bonuses do not last forever. Also, you cannot use the rewards for every game. Check well and understand how the bonuses work. For instance, after the first deposit bonus, you have six extra perks you can only claim by using a unique code.

Lots of Games: Super Slots is one of the few online casinos where you can play a lot of popular titles. Also, more and more games are added from time to time. If you’re moving from other online casinos to super slots, you still be able to play your favorite games.

Plenty of Payment Options: Unlike some online casinos that allow you to fund your account through a few options, Super Slot has a ton of payment options. For example, you can pay into your account through MasterCard, Visa, Paypal, or popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. This payment flexibility allows you to fund your account as you wish.

Pros

Lots of popular casino games are available

Payments are very flexible as there are plenty of options to choose from – especially cryptocurrencies

Website security is top-notch

Big bonuses and special offers increase winnings and cashout

Instant cashouts and payments for winnings

Cons

Bonuses and special offers do not apply to every game

Not available to gamers from every country

Not optimized for beginners

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Super Slots Casino

#3. Wild Casino: Leading Casino Website Offering Casino Bonuses

Wild Casino hits a sweet spot with its $5000 welcome bonus for new members. This mouth-watering bonus is among the largest among online casinos. With this, you can rack up some extra wins for yourself.

Moreover, they also offer bonuses ranging from 100% to 200% each time you fund your account. Wild Casino has other special offers in seasons like Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year, and Halloween.

You also rack up an extra $50 each time you refer your friends and get them to register. Plus, an additional bonus on your next deposit.

Highlights

Very Big Welcome Bonus: Wild Casino is the undisputed king of online casinos when gifting customers with huge bonuses. The $5,000 welcome bonus is almost irresistible. You can play lots of games with that amount. And this will increase your winning chances.

Tournaments and Special Offers: If you have a magic wand or a lucky winning streak, you’d want to try it with Wild Casinos tournaments. Games are organized from time to time, and players win from a prize pool of millions of dollars.

Live Casino: If there’s anything that makes online casinos different from brick-and-mortar casinos, it’s not getting to compete with other players. However, Wild Casino is among the few online Casinos that bridge that gap. They have a secure website with a live casino feature where everyone can participate and watch their winnings live.

Lots of Games to Choose From: Above all, you have a lot of titles to play. From your regular fun and popular tags to the pro games, you’ll finally show your mastery of the gambling game here.

Pros

Crypto deposits and cashouts are allowed, as well as regular methods

Massive welcome bonus increases winning chances

Lots of tournaments with large cash prizes

The website has multi-level security and encryption

Many popular casino games are available, for example, slots, table games, and blackjack

Live casino feature is an added advantage

Cons

Not available to players from every country

No options to practice games in demo mode

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Wild Casino

#4. Betway: Top Online Casino with Sports Betting Feature

Sports Betting Giant, Betway also has an online casino available where you can get popular games. Like what you have at brick-and-mortar casinos, Betway offers Video Poker, Slots, Blackjack, and Roulette. In addition, there are multiple casino games you can play from your phone with their mobile app.

Betway is available in multiple countries. Also, you can play your favorite casino games from your phone. An advantage you get with Betway is that you can play others betting games with the same account.

Highlights

Classic and Popular Online Casino Games: At Betway, there are lots and lots of games you’d want to try. Betway has many classic casino games and trendy titles. For instance, there’s the American Roulette and European Roulette plus a dozen other titles.

More Games from Your Account: Not only can you play online casinos, but there’s also an option for live sports betting via your Betway account. You can place bets on Soccer, Basketball, Hockey, Golf, Tennis, and any other games you love.

Experience and Versatility: Betway has been in the online casino niche for over 15 years. They’ve managed over 5 million customers and are still growing. Therefore, they are trustworthy and have the experience needed to manage your online casino account.

Security: Betway does not lower the bar on safety. Your data is always private and protected on their website. Multiple layers of encryption safeguard the website as well as your winnings.

Pros

Available for players from around the world

The mobile app makes playing on Betway super simple

Lots of classic and popular casino games

The website has several levels of encryption

Cons

Fewer payment methods than competitors

Not available for gamers under 18

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Betway Casino

#5. Europa Casino: Overall Best Online Casino On The Market

Europa Casino is the undisputed home for gaming kings. With over 450 games, there are different games you can try out every day. What’s more? More games get added regularly. Europa Casino also has a mobile app, so you play your games and check your winnings from anywhere.

Enjoy your favorite games anywhere via – mobile phone or computer – from the comfort of your home. All you need is an internet connection. And with a live casino feature, you play alongside millions of other players.

Highlights

Plenty of Games to Choose From: One of Europa Casinos major selling points is the many games available on the platform. In addition, they also have a mobile platform for phones where you can play your favorite games, from anywhere, at your convenience.

Round-the-Clock Customer Support: There’s nothing like getting a customer rep to attend to you as fast as possible. Europa Casino is among the top online casinos that offer 24/7 customer support. At any time of the day, there’s a customer service agent to help you out.

You get help even on weekends. And their agents are knowledgeable, responsive, and ready to offer assistance.

Win Real Money and Huge Cashouts: Some online casinos are virtual casinos – you play games for fun, and there are no monetary rewards. But Europa Casino took this a step further – you win real money. By playing games and participating in games, you can cash out your winnings as you like.

With Europa Casino, you win money from the comfort of your home without even getting dressed up. Also, Europa Casino offers much larger odds than its competitors.

Huge Welcome Bonuses: Not all online casinos offer bonuses. However, Europa Casino proves it is the king of online casinos by offering a mouth-watering €2,400 welcome bonus. The good thing is that you get the welcome bonus gradually over a couple of months.

For example, you’ll be given some portion of the bonus as weekly payments. This way, they make sure you learn how the platform works. And also, so you don’t use up all the money in your account at a stretch.

It doesn’t stop there. Europa Casino, then, proceeds to give you an extra 100% on deposits up to €100. This way, you have more than enough to play your games.

Pros

Mobile app and web version for people using phones and computers, respectively, are available

Massive welcome bonus of €2,400 and a bonus of 100% for deposits up to €100

450+ games make Europa Casino a one-stop online casino for everything gaming and betting

Dedicated 24-hour seven days customers support, even on weekends

Lots of promotional offers, discounts, and incentives make for extra winnings

Plenty of payment options to cash out your winning

Cons

Requires internet connection to access the website or mobile app and play games

Newbies may find navigating the website or mobile app a bit difficult

#6. Magic Red: Most Popular Online Gambling for Beginners

Magic Red makes our list of top 8 online casinos for several reasons. Firstly, the website is very appealing and easy to navigate. You must not be a pro player before you get a grasp of the game. Magic Red focuses on making your first online casino experience a fun ride.

Also, there are dozens of new games added every day. With each additional game comes more winning potentials and extra bonuses. If you love trying new stuff every day, Magic Red has a lot in store.

Next, there’s a €200 welcome bonus with 100 free spins for registering with this online casino. And to make things extra credible, big wins are showcased on the website. So, you can brag about your playing prowess with your friends.

Highlights

Welcome Bonuses for new sign-ups: Magic Red understands that you need some practice to become a pro player. As a result, they give you a massive 100 free spins, so you grasp how the game works. Also, the extra €200 cash bonus helps you play more and more games like a pro.

Very Beginner-Friendly Website: Everything about Magic Red focuses on giving you the best casino experience ever. There’s a dedicated help article to sort out any problems you encounter during registration and while playing games. Also, the app directs you to the sign-up process.

Live Casino Option: While this may not be available with some online casinos, Magic Red has a live casino where you get the same adrenaline surge as regular brick-and-mortar casinos.

Here, you can play live games such as Roulette and Baccarat alongside thousands of other players. They do everything possible to give you the same excitement you get from playing games with your friends at regular casinos.

Security: Not all online casinos take security seriously, but with Magic Red, your data is super secure. They ensure that everything about you – including your winnings – is super safe.

Also, they do not sell your data or compromise your details. The website’s encryption protects the website from hackers.

Pros

Huge welcome and deposit bonuses plus free spins increase your winning chances

Lots of promotions and discounts for existing and new customers

Extra secure website keeps your winnings safe

Multiple cashout methods help you get your winnings fast

Cons

Lack of 24/7 customers service may cause some inconvenience for players

Fewer advanced games may not appeal to pro gamers

#7. Casino Tropez: Top Shelf Casino Sites with Slot Games

Casino Tropez ranks among online casinos with the most significant number of games. Also, if you’re looking for an online casino where you get large bonuses and big promotions, Casino Tropez is here for you. Since 2001, this online casino has successfully managed millions of gamers – paying out millions of dollars in the process.

They’ve run for over 20 years and are still waxing strong. Casino Tropez focuses on giving you the biggest bonuses and earning for your wins. In addition, they have a lot of discounts and promotions for loyal members.

As a result, they have gathered a following of millions of customers and are now a trusted name. You’d want to try out Casino Tropez’s slots and roulette.

Highlights

Big Bonus: Casino Tropez is what you need in gaming and bets if you love big things. Firstly, they offer a mind-blowing €3000 as a welcome bonus for new players. Next, there’s a 100% deposit bonus on deposits up to €100.

Moreover, there’s a ton of promotions and special offers that come from time to time. Casino Tropez gives more than extra, so you get the best gameplays. And if you’re a good player, you can quickly put all these additional benefits into play and increase your winning streaks.

Privacy and Security: Casino Tropez has operated since 2001. And since then, for over 20 years, they have handled customers’ data. Therefore, they understand how important it is that customers’ info is kept private.

The website has advanced, industry-grade SSL encryption. This protection protects your data from anyone looking to steal information on the internet. Also, your winnings are secured, and you can cash out safely.

Live Casino: Like the best online casinos, Casino Tropez has a live casino feature where you play alongside millions of other players and watch winning in real-time. In addition, you can invite friends, so they play or watch along with you.

This feature brings back the fun of playing bets and slots at regular casinos. Casino Tropez isn’t taking it easy – they’ll make you feel like you’re with other players in a brick-and-mortar casino while relaxing on your couch or bed.

Instant Cash-out and Many Payment Options: Not every online casino has multiple payment options. But Casino Tropez made it super simple to collect your winnings by including 20+ payment options.

Also, you get paid in as little as 1 hour. This immediate payment makes it one of the top choices for many pro gamers.

Pros

Over 20 years experience as an online casino

Plenty of cash out options make for fast payment

Secured website and SSL encryption

Huge bonuses for new players and extras when you deposit money

Live Casino is available with over 450 popular online games

Cons

Not the best choice for people new to online casino games like roulette and slots

No live chat feature makes resolving issues difficult

#8. All British Casino: Well Known Online Slots for Casino Players

If you’re in the UK, you’d want to check out the All British Casino. It made this list of the top 8 online casinos because it offers the best games for a specific region.

All British Casino does not seek to get everybody – they focus on a relatively small area (the UK in this instance) and work towards giving UK gamers the best. While this selectivity may disadvantage players from other regions, UK gamers have the best of casino games at their fingertips.

Highlights

Region-Specific: All British Casino focuses on giving the best to people in the UK. This specificity makes them cater to fans who love British versions of popular casino games. All British Casino has a massive following from UK players. If you’re in the UK, you should definitely check this online casino

Lots of British Casino Games: There are lots of British casino games in All British Casino. And more are added daily. If you have a taste for everything British, here’s the right casino for you. Some games you get here include are Poker, Video Slots, Slingo, and Jackpot.

Plenty of Payment Methods: All British Casino makes everything super simple for you. There are over 15 payment methods available. For example, you can fund your account via MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Visa, or even Bank transfer. Also, deposits and cashouts are processed fast, so you waste no time when gaming.

Live Casino Feature: Also, you get the option of playing alongside millions of other players with their Live Casino feature. What’s more? All British Casino optimized this feature, so you get the same adrenaline rush as with regular casinos. Moreover, invite friends to watch your winnings live.

Pros

Multiple payment options help with fast deposits and withdrawals

A favorite choice for players who want UK versions of casino games

Live Casino is available

More and more games are added from time to time

Cons

Not available for gamers outside the UK

Not suitable for players who are not familiar with UK versions of online casino games

No options to pay via cryptocurrency

How We Made This List of Casino Games Online

Since everything is online, we reviewed many factors while making this list – from customer satisfaction to security. In addition, we also went through reviews on the online casinos. For example, we browsed through Better Business Bureau and others to see their ratings. More so, we confirmed that real people have won from these casinos by conducting research. Also, we looked at privacy as online privacy is vital these days. So, we made sure these websites do not compromise customers’ privacy. First, we checked for HTTPS encryption. This encryption prevents the bad guys from stealing your data. Next, we made sure the website did not abuse any customer data.

What We Looked For in these Online Gambling Sites

Security: Top on our list was security. We checked several online casinos for any sign of suspicious activity or fraud. For instance, we ensured the websites had scan checks from security websites like TrustPilot.

In addition, we made sure the online casino’s betting procedures were legit – so you don’t throw your money into a scam.

Customer Satisfaction: Secondly, we made sure their customers were actual customers. For example, we checked this by going through customers’ reviews and social profiles.

Games Offered: Moreover, we checked the real deal – how many games each of the best 8 Online Casinos offered. These top 8 online casinos have an advantage over regular casinos because they support many games.

All you need is an internet connection and a mobile phone or a computer. Some online casinos even offer bets in popular sports.

Bonuses: Also, we checked the rewards these online casinos offer. Most have prizes, including over 100% welcome bonuses, subscription package bonuses, weekly raffle draws, or spin wheel bonuses.

Bonuses keep players motivated. Also, you get more free wins. Some online casinos even give deposit bonuses.

Customer Service: Furthermore, we reviewed how these online casinos handled customer complaints. In addition, we selected the online casinos with active customer service, a live chat option, and a rapid response time.

A great customer service experience is essential so you can enjoy your games and get any issues resolved fast.

Management and Experience: We also reviewed the management. Professionals who excel at managing businesses run the online casinos on our list. Excellent management makes the company thrive and helps you play your games without issues.

Above all, experience matters a lot when handling online casinos. We favored the online casinos that have stayed longer in this business over those that were relatively new.

Top 5 Factors to Consider When Choosing Top Online Casinos

Here are some things you should watch for when signing up for an online casino.

Customer Service

Always make sure the online casino you are going for has active customer service reps. Ideally, you should look for options for live chats – as that is the fastest way of resolving any issues. If you can’t find any, make sure there’s at least a dedicated email address for customer issues.

Security and Privacy

Protecting your data online is very important. When shopping for the best online casinos, you should make sure the platform has an HTTPS signature. This encryption hides your data from anyone that might want to steal them.

Also, ensure the website has some form of security. Most online casinos add a badge that shows they are protected. All the online casinos on this top 8 list have several layers of protection.

Multiple Payment Options

Check if the website has at least five different payment methods – including popular ones like Skrill, Mastercard, Paypal, and Visa. Some online casinos now allow payment and cashout in popular crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Having multiple ways for funding your account is essential so you can easily support your account and play games or cash out without delay.

Experience

Moreover, make sure the online casino you select has been in business for at least five years like the ones on this list. This experience shows they are established in this niche and will handle your winnings professionally. In addition, approval from the necessary authorities is necessary.

Requirements for registering

Above all, make sure you look at the requirements for registering. Some online casinos are specific to a particular region. Others do not permit players less the 21 years old. You’d not want to complete the registration process – only to discover you can’t play because you did not meet all requirements.

Moreover, you may forfeit your winnings if any issues arise.

FAQs: Best Online Casinos

Q1. Can you trust online casinos?

Yes, absolutely. Most online casinos are approved and monitored by the authorities. And this promotes fair play for all players. Check out this list of verified top 8 best online casinos for trusted places where you can play games.

Q2. Can you win money at online casinos?

Yes. We compiled a list of the top 8 casinos where you earn money by playing games. These online casinos also have multiple options for withdrawing your money and give a fast payout.

Q3. Can online casinos ban you from winning?

No. Online Casinos cannot ban you from playing for winning a lot of money. You can cash out all your winnings. Relevant agencies monitor online Casinos, and banning players who have won a lot will get them heavy sanctions from the authorities.

Q4. What is the most legit online casino?

There are many legit online casinos out there, as well as a few bad ones. And searching for online casinos reveals lots more. However, stick to the ones on our list – these top 8 online casinos – so you don’t fall into a scam.

Conclusion: Highest Paying Casino Sites with Real Money

Online casinos offer you safety and comfort from your home – especially as the world still battles the COVID pandemic. You can play all your favorite games on your computer or mobile phone. Also, they have fast cashouts and accept money through many options.

Check out the list of top 8 online casinos that are trustworthy and have served millions of customers. And start winning big today.

