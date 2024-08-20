9-1-1 and Love Island is the crossover we didn’t know we needed.

To share their excitement about the impending Love Island USA season 6 reunion, the cast of 9-1-1 took to social media on Monday, August 19. In a clip posted via a crewmember’s TikTok and 9-1-1’s official Instagram Stories, costars Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi recreated season 6 winner Kordell Beckham’s iconic spin set to Sigala & Ella Eyre’s “I Came Here for Love,” which serves as the reality show’s theme song.

“We’re very excited for the reunion tonight,” the caption read alongside the tag Love Island USA.

Fans of both shows quickly took to the comments section of the post to express excitement over their worlds colliding. “Kordell Beckham really is a trend setter,” one person said, while another added, “OH MY YALL don’t understand I’ve been a love island and 9-1-1 girly foreverrr😫😫😭.”

Kordell, 22, was also impressed by the dance moves, writing, “Wooooow that’s crazy.” (The fan-favorite castmate, who is the little brother of Odell Beckham Jr., first introduced the spin during the opening title sequence.)

After a slowburn friends-to-lovers romance over the course of season 6, Kordell ultimately won the $100,000 cash prize with Serena Page after reaching the finals alongside Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky; Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi; and JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. The duo, who are both originally from Texas, are now doing long distance as Kordell is still living there while Serena resides in Los Angeles.

Last month, the pair told Us Weekly that Kordell will eventually relocate to California. “I’ll be out there whenever she’s ready,” he exclusively told Us in July, with Serena noting that she still visits her family in Texas all the time.

When it comes to labeling their romance, however, the twosome are taking things day by day.

“We are very much [go with the] flow,” Serena explained about their next steps. “Even [the conversation about] closing things off [in the villa] was just like, ‘Yeah, so we gonna do this?’ … I feel like we’ll both just know at the right time. When he does ask instead of, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ I like, ‘Can I be your boyfriend?’ The wording matters.”

As for 9-1-1, neither Kordell nor any of the Love Island cast have any plans to appear on the firefighter drama anytime soon, but the show is set to return for season 8 on Thursday, September 26. Season 7 featured a crossover event with season 28 of ABC’s The Bachelor, an idea originally pitched by star Jennifer Love Hewitt, and now, the cast has dreams of other possible collaborations.

“I can see potential, maybe The Rookie or something, where we’re still in the first responder world. I think they’re set in LA,” Stark told People in March of his dream ABC crossover event. “We’ve been joking recently about wanting to go over to Abbott Elementary, maybe there’s some kind of bomb scare, but I believe they’re set in Philadelphia so I don’t quite know how that would work. Quite the drive. Emergency might be over by the time we get there.”

All episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.

9-1-1 returns for season 8 on ABC Thursday, September 26.