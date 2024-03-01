There isn’t an emergency too big or too small for 9-1-1’s Station 118 to handle — including a network change.

While the Los Angeles-based firefighter series made its debut in 2018 on FOX, season 7 will mark a new era for 9-1-1 on its new network: ABC. Viewers, however, are in for the same level of excitement and heart stopping storylines.

“I think I’m possibly going to be getting into a wetsuit sometime soon and having to go save Angela [Bassett],” Oliver Stark, who plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, told TVLine after the season 6 finale in May 2023.

Stark hinted that Athena (Bassett) and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) cruise ship honeymoon won’t be filled with suntanning and cocktails. “Knowing how they cannot catch a break, I feel like there’s a strong possibility of that happening,” Stark teased.

The actor’s premonition will seemingly come true during the season 7 premiere, which according to the official trailer will resemble a Titanic-sized disaster on the ship.

“Life is a whirlwind,” Athena says in the video, released on Thursday, February 29, as images of a sinking ship and explosion play out. “When there’s a disaster to deal with … who are we?

Scroll down for everything we know about season 7 of 9-1-1:

Was ‘9-1-1’ Canceled?

9-1-1 was canceled at FOX in May 2023 after six seasons. However, it was quickly picked up by ABC for season 7.

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” president of Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, said in a statement at the time. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television production, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

Who Is Returning for Season 7?

In addition to Bassett as Athena, Krause as Bobby and Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds (Hen), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie) are all set to return. Athena’s daughter, May, played by Corinne Massiah, and Eddie’s son, Christopher, portrayed by Gavin McHugh will also be part of the season 7 group.

Showrunner Minear confirmed in February that Anirudh Pisharody, who joined the cast in 4, would be reprising his role as Ravi.

How Did Season 6 End?

Firehouse 118 somehow managed to survive a bridge collapse in Los Angeles that initially left Bobby missing in action and Chimney with a bar in his abdomen. When Athena arrives on scene, she finds Bobby and enlists Hen, Buck and Ravi to help get him out of a truck container.

Once the entire 118 is safely released from the hospital, Buck returns home delivers his friend’s baby with the help of new love interest Natalia (Annelise Cepero), who is a death doula. Hen learns that she and wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) might be able to adopt a baby girl and Eddie lands a date with Marisol (Edy Ganem).

The episode ends with Athena and Bobby finally boarding a cruise ship to celebrate their honeymoon.

What Does the Season 7 Trailer Reveal?

The first look at season 7 showed Athena and Bobby unwinding on their honeymoon cruise when a group of criminals hijack the vessel. When Athena and Bobby discover a bomb on board, they spring into action.

The 118 also begin to figure out how to help their coworkers after learning, “Bobby and Athena’s cruise ship might be missing.” Glimpses of a sinking cruise ship with a fire on one side play in the background as Bobby searches on board for Athena.

The teaser shows the couple almost completely underwater as they both say, “I love you.” The last shot reveals Athena and Bobby holding hands while seemingly going down with the ship.

Will Chimney and Maddie Get Married in Season 7?

“It’s going to go super smooth,” Minear told TVLine in a February 15 interview, teasing the fictional couple’s upcoming nuptials. “On Twitter, you see the fans going, ‘Why can’t they be happy?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to see them on the show anymore is what you’re saying?’ So it’s going to be really smooth. It’s going to go great.”

When Does Season 7 Premiere?

The new season begins on ABC Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.