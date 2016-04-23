9 Reasons We Bow Down to Beyonce: Watch

Beyoncé: She's fierce, feminist and fabulous. In honor of her HBO event, Lemonade, on Saturday, April 23, Us Weekly Video has put together this must-watch video of the top nine reasons we bow down to Beyoncé.

The Grammy winner, 34, created the ultimate anthem with "Single Ladies" (seriously have you ever seen a girl not jump on the dance floor when it starts playing?), created her own lexicon with words surfbort and bootylicious and she truly knows how to surprise her fans — like when she dropped her album Beyoncé without warning!

On top of all that, she and hubby Jay Z define the term power couple, she is BFFs with President Barack Obama and the first lady, and her vacation game is on point.

Watch video above and all hail Queen Bey!

