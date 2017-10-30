’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Sneak Peek: Patrick’s Mom screams at Myriam

In the special two-hour tell-all special of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Patrick, 26, sits down with host Shaun Robinson, while his mother has the opportunity to speak to Myriam, 22, via video message.

“Karma’s a bitch. Miriam shouldn’t have been playing the internet anyway,” his mother says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “If she was so in love, she shouldn’t have been playing with other men.”

Miriam attempts to defend herself, yelling, “What is karma?” but Patrick’s mother just yells louder. “You better know how to raise your voice at someone else, I’m not your momma,” she says. “Don’t you talk to me like that.”

With that, Patrick chimes in. “Let her speak. I’m talking to you, Mom. That’s not what we came here to do.”

“None of this surprises me. At the same time, it hurts more because of the respect I do have for Miriam, and my mom … I don’t think she understands that,” he continues. “There’s also things I learned today about Miriam that I didn’t know. Assuming that she probably felt a certain way about me — that was my fault. That was something that I didn’t bring up to her.”

“But I am an adult and I have feelings for this girl, and this is what I go back to saying,” Patrick added. “I can’t live with my mom, I can’t live with the way that she feels about situations. I respect them, because she is my mom.”

When asked how she felt hearing that, his mother responded, “No matter if you’re 8 to 80, crippled or crazy, you will always be my chid. Always. That to me, seems like she’s playing with you. She should have told you that she was dating someone.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days special airs on TLC on Monday, October 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

