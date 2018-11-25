Eyes over here! Larissa accused Colt of flirting with other women and threatened to call off their wedding during the Sunday, November 25, episode of 90 Day Fiancé. She called Colt an “attention whore” multiple times and demanded he compliment her and only her. Catch up on what you might’ve missed during this week’s episode!

Larissa Called Colt an Attention Whore

Larissa was stressed this week because she felt like Colt didn’t care about planning their nuptials. To prove her wrong, Colt decided to take her to see a possible wedding venue. While there, Colt complimented a female worker’s glasses and Larissa lost it.

“I’m really tired of you acting like attention whore, Colt,” Larissa said. “Please stop [giving] compliments to strange woman.”

She had little to no interest in trying wedding cakes or looking into the venue anymore because the whole thing ruined her mood. Colt said he thought she was just being dramatic, but he apologized anyway.

“I don’t want to marry an attention whore,” Larissa snapped. This day definitely didn’t go as Colt had planned.

Fernanda Finally Met Jon’s Family

Jon took Fernanda to Chicago to meet his mom and sister, and she couldn’t have been more nervous. Jon hasn’t been in communication with his family since getting together with Fernanda and it really set things off on the wrong foot.

“If this doesn’t go well, I don’t know what that means for the rest of our relationship,” Jon said. “If my mom doesn’t accept her, it’s just going to be game over for us.”

Jon’s sister Jackie and Fernanda got along great, but his mom was a bit more on the fence. She kept making comments about Fernanda’s age and was arguing with Jon the entire time.

“I can’t change my age. I wish I was 25 just to please her, but I can’t,” Fernanda said. “I don’t know in what book say you need to meet 10 guys for you to meet your true husband and when I met Jonathan, the things I wanted in one man, Jonathan had.”

Fernanda even invited his mom to go wedding dress shopping with her during her visit, but his mom said she’d have to think about it, which left Fernanda disappointed. Let’s hope this relationship can be mended with time for the sake of their relationship.

Ashley Had Unrealistic Expectations for Jay

Jay has not exactly been enjoying his first few weeks in America. He’s spent so much time alone in his house and feels uncomfortable in his new country. He was texting a woman from Jamaica about his tattoo business and Ashley saw and completely lost it.

“You’re about to be married. You don’t answer, literally, you shouldn’t be answering anyone but your family members,” Ashley said.

Later that day, Jay tried to make amends with Ashley and she tried to tell him they needed to communicate better. However, Jay denied that he lacked communication skills and blamed it on Ashley.

“You’re acting like I’m a prisoner or something,” Jay said. “You just stop being spiteful. Once you stop being spiteful, everything’s going to go well.”

Leida Faced Off With Eric’s Daughter

Leida‘s family returned to Indonesia so it was time for her and Eric to start life on their own, even if it got off on the wrong foot. Eric began looking for new houses while Leida cleaned up the apartment, but she still had no desire to meet Eric’s daughter, Tasha, who currently lives with Eric.

“She is the reason why the place is such a big pile of mess,” Leida said. “She’s done. I don’t want to meet her. … I don’t want her to live with us.”

When Tasha did come home, Leida almost completely ignored her. When they did talk, Leida blew up, asking why the apartment was such a mess and if she did it on purpose.

“You can’t kick me out. I’m sorry but you’re going to have to deal with that,” Tasha told Leida. “Maybe you guys need to move out and find another place.” It looks like this house will be a complete warzone for the time being.

Kalani Couldn’t Trust Asuelu

Kalani was definitely not comfortable leaving Asuelu alone with their baby because she didn’t think he was ready to take care of him on his own. She let him take their son shopping this week but sent her brother Nick to supervise.

“I’m very happy she trusts me to be a good dad for my baby,” Asuelu said. “I want to show Kalani I know how to take care of Oliver by myself.”

While they were shopping, Nick was concerned about some of the things Asuelu was saying. Notably, Asuelu said his favorite part of being a dad is that his son is white and his mom lives in America. Also, he was putting the baby on his shoulders in an unsafe way in the store and Nick said something.

“I don’t think she should leave Oliver with Asuelu alone,” Nick said. “It’s a kid raising a kid. I don’t think she should get married to Asuelu.”

Olga and Steven Didn’t Stop Fighting

Olga and Steven finally got to take their baby home from the hospital, and they didn’t stop fighting the entire time. Steven kept saying he didn’t want his child to grow up around parents who fought like he did, but he couldn’t stop freaking out at Olga.

“Steven has never spoke with me this way,” Olga said. “I’m worried about what’s going to be if we have a real problem.”

She added that the baby was acting crazy and that Steven needed to be more patient with her, which Steven realized. He was just overwhelmed about his first day of being a dad.

“I need to calm down and speak to her with respect and not be so intense with her,” Steven said. “I really do want to be with her but we’re still learning about each other and now we have a baby.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

