Ed “Big Ed” Brown said he’s “down 19 pounds” following his breakup from ex-fiancée Liz Woods.

“I want to get rid of the dad bod by the summer,” the reality star, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. “My goal is another 18, which I know is kind of steep, but it requires a lot of discipline and change.”

Ed explained that he’s making “a lifestyle change” to get in shape — especially after his recent split.

“What I’ve gone through the last two months is changing the way I eat, changing up my routine and working out every day,” he continued. “You have to be disciplined no matter how you feel. Drag yourself to the gym, and getting there is really hard sometimes. But when I leave the gym, I’m so glad I did.”

Ed’s weight loss journey has started following his split from Liz following an on-again, off-again relationship chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé. (Ed was previously engaged to Rose Vega, which was also showcased on the TV show.)

“I’ve known for a few months that it really wasn’t going to work, and I wasn’t really happy,” Ed told Us about making the decision to split from Liz, reflecting on an argument shown on the series last month. “The taco pasta night where Liz kind of lost it like she’s done before, my sister had never seen that. [My sister] just gave me that look like, ‘Don’t do it.’”

He added, “And what kept reiterating in my head was something my mom had said to me, ‘Go ahead and marry her, but you’ll be miserable for the rest of your life.’”

Ed dubbed the moment “Pasta Gate,” and it was the final straw. He called off the wedding the next morning. (Ed and Liz had been engaged since November 2021.)

“Both of us together, we never dealt with our problems,” he told Us, noting they would be swept “under the rug” instead of confronted. “We never learned how to deal with those issues. And that eventually led to me deciding that I didn’t want to go through with it.”

The reality star admitted he had “regrets” about how their breakup went down. He told Us that he “wasn’t happy” about how Liz found out about their breakup. Ed said there was “no good way” to break the news. “So, I just had to cut it off.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. EST.

With reporting by Yana Grebenyuk