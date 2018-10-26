Getting off on the wrong foot? 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Christina can’t get over the fact that her beau, Colt Johnson, didn’t bring her flowers upon her arrival to America in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, October 28, episode.

In the clip, Colt warmly greets his fiancée at the airport. Her first question? “Where is my flowers?” she repeatedly asks him.

“No flowers, honey,” the 33-year-old Las Vegas resident replies. “I’m sorry.”

After Colt welcomes Larissa to the country, she prods him again: “So will you buy … me … flowers?”

The Brazil native, 31, goes on to further convey her disappointment. “When I saw Colt at the airport, I thought that he will bring me some things, like maybe chocolate [or] flowers to show me how much I’m important to him now that I’ve finally moved to America,” she tells the cameras. “But when I saw him without nothing in his hands, I thought, ‘What’s going on?’”

The couple then approaches a flower vending machine in the airport. “I’m not gonna buy you $20 dollar flowers,” he says, noting how much he spent on parking because of his early arrival.

“I would love to show Larissa the city and just show her around the house that she’s gonna live in and just talk to her and just be with her,” Colt elaborates. After a long, awkward silence, Larissa adds, “He should bring flowers.”

Colt and Larissa met via social media, with him proposing to her in Mexico just five days after they traveled there to meet each other. During season 6, the “mama’s boy” worries that his fiancée doesn’t understand what it means to be American given her pricey demands. Meanwhile, his family thinks she might be using him for access to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

