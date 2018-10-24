Speaking her truth. 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins has some thoughts about her ex-husband, Luis Mendez, remarrying five months after finalizing their divorce.

“I feel it clearly shows he was possibly using me and my finances to get here because our divorce was final in May,” Hopkins, 43, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So he either already knew her and had a plan all along and I’m a fool, or we are both fools if she doesn’t know him, because I met Jekyll in the Dominican [Republic] and got Hyde here, or vice versa. Either way, may it work out because I’m glad he’s gone.”

Mendez revealed to In Touch on Monday, October 22, that he tied the knot again. “I love this girl so much. She’s amazing,” he told the magazine, while keeping his wife’s identity private. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

The Dominican Republic native also noted that he and Hopkins “have no contact” since finalizing their divorce: “I just want to be happy. I don’t want to know anything about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s OK.”

Hopkins shared her thoughts about Mendez moving on so quickly via an Instagram Live post earlier this month. “Oh yeah, for all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about time, I totally got used, but it’s all good,” she exclaimed. “Yeah, he’s married to someone else. She looks older than me, from the Dominican Republic. So all the people who thought I was crazy, his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years, so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

The TLC stars documented their relationship on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. Hopkins, a Georgia resident, met Mendez while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. He popped the question two months later and they married in July 2017, only to part ways the following January.

