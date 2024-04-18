90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik revealed she is treating herself to a “mommy makeover” soon.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Sunday, April 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Loren, 35, goes into detail about her plastic surgery procedure.

“I’m doing it naturally,” she told her friends in the video. “I’m getting sucked and tucked and tightened and toned, so I’m having a natural mommy makeover, which is basically a tummy tuck. I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chin, my arms, my upper back, my lower back [and] my thighs. And then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs.”

Loren, who shares sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 19 months, and daughter, Ariel, 7 months, with husband Alexei Brovarnik, went on to explain that she doesn’t want to put anything “foreign” into her body.

“I am repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be,” she noted.

After relaying the news to her girlfriends, one of them seemed caught off guard by Loren’s decision.

“You don’t have one stretch mark, you don’t have one cellulite and you’re getting lipo?” she said.

Loren immediately defended herself noting that the procedure is “necessary” for her because she has “abdominal diastasis.” (According to the Cleveland Clinic, abdominal diastasis occurs when the ab muscles separate during pregnancy from being stretched.)

“No matter how hard I work out, it will never go back because I had three C sections in two and a half years,” she explained. “My abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back. It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Loren has previously discussed her desire to have a “mommy makeover” after having her kids.

“I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years,” she told Us in a January 2022 interview. “[I want to do] everything. We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, just do it.”

Fans were first introduced to Loren and Alexeis, 34, on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé which aired in 2015. The couple, who met while Loren was on a Birthright trip to Israel in 2013, went on to appear in multiple iterations of the show since, even scoring their own spinoff, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days in 2022.

The new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 will appear on TLC Sunday, April 21 at 11 p.m. ET.