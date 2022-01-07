Planning her procedures. Loren Brovarnik is interested in getting plastic surgery once she finishes expanding her family.

“I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 7, while promoting Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. “So time’s ticking [on having another baby].”

Alexei Brovarnik, who shares sons Shai, 20 months, and Asher, 4 months, with his wife, chimed in, “The faster, the better. … We want to go for a girl. She wanted a girl all this time, and I always wanted a boy.”

Loren noted that she now “want[s] a boy” but will probably end up with “twin girls,” going on to tell Us that after they welcome another baby, she wants “head-to-toe” work done.

“[I want to do] everything,” Loren said. “We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, I’m under, just do it.”

Sharing her postpartum journey on social media has affected the New York native’s confidence “a million percent,” she told Us, explaining, “That’s the downfall. … There’s also the positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people, and that’s OK. I want to show people that women go through these changes [when they] grow a human inside [them] so it takes time for your body to heal.”

The reality star noted that she is “finally getting into a groove” raising her baby boys with Alexei, also 33.

“Having COVID babies, there are pros and cons,” Loren said. “I wasn’t forced to rush to learn how to do things so fast. I got to take my time … learning to be a mom and going at my own pace. But on the flip side, I’m so scared to go out with them. Because I’ve got to figure out the car seat and the stroller and the diaper bag.”

The TLC personalities’ eldest son is still in an adjustment period as well as he transitions to big brotherhood. Loren told Us that the toddler recently experienced a sleep regression.

“He probably thought that he was going away so he was very happy [with Asher] and loving and hugging him [at first],” she explained. “He still is [that way] sometimes. But then he can also push him away and smack him on the head and just be mad.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premiere on TLC Monday, January 10, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi