Rom-com darling Bridget Jones could be making her return for a fourth film.

The plucky British heroine played by double Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger has spawned three previous films, Bridget Jones Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016). Now, there are reports that a fourth movie could be coming, according to Daily Mail.

Based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones’s Diary follows a single woman named Bridget in her 30s as she attempts to start up a relationship with coworker Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) while fending off her family’s attempts to set her up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Over the course of the three films, Bridget awkwardly (and sometimes painfully) deals with her tumultuous personal and professional life, all while maintaining her sense of dry British humor.

Zellweger, who is American in real life, has previously voiced her desire to reprise her character for a fourth film.

“I love being in her shoes,” she said during an April 2022 interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “It makes me giggle every day on set, the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It’s just so much fun.”

When Could Filming Begin?

Daily Mail claims that filming could start as early as May 2024.

Where Did ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ Leave Off?

The third film saw Bridget in the middle of another love triangle between Mark Darcy (Firth) and billionaire Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey), with Grant’s character seemingly killed off. After unexpectedly sleeping with both men in a short timeframe, Bridget discovers she is pregnant and won’t be able to uncover the real father until after the baby’s birth.

The film ends with Bridget marrying Mark, once and for all, after giving birth to their son (because of course he’s the father).

What Could ‘Bridget Jones 4′ Be About?

The fourth Bridget Jones will reportedly follow author Helen Fielding’s later Bridget Jones novels, which follows our heroine navigating dating apps as a single mom following the death of her longtime love Mark Darcy (Firth).

Which Actors Are Coming Back?

Zellweger has expressed desires to play Bridget again.

While both Firth and Grant’s characters have battled for Jones’ affections in the first two films, Grant’s character was written off (presumed dead and later found alive) in the third film, and replaced by Dempsey.

Firth has previously revealed that he returned to play Darcy in Bridget Jones’s Baby, just so he could watch Zellweger play her beloved character.

“One of the greatest incentives for doing this again was to see Renée in the role again,” he told Collider in September 2016. “I enjoy playing Mr. Darcy, but I’m not hungry to play Mark Darcy again. It’s not an ambition. But it is something of an ambition to see Renée inhabit that role again, because I think it’s one of the best characters ever created.”