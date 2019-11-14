



Hitting a breaking point. Katherine (Grace Park) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) come face-to-face during the Thursday, November 14, episode of A Million Little Things — and it is not pretty.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Delilah asks Katherine about the recent conversations she’s been having with Eddie (David Giuntoli). “Maybe you can tell me whats going on. You really think I would take Charlie away from him? That I would leave the country and never come back?” Delilah asks her former friend.

“There are a lot of things you’ve done that I don’t understand but what I do understand is how Eddie feels,” Katherine shoots back, receiving a miserable look from Delilah. Then she twists the knife: “Is Eddie Charlie’s father?”

In the last episode, Katherine and Eddie told Delilah that they wanted to be honest with their kids about Eddie being Charlie’s father. However, the kids all still believed she was Jon’s (Ron Livingston) daughter. When Delilah got pregnant, she and Eddie decided together they were going to lie to their kids. Now that Katherine is also aware, however, that has changed.

The tagline for this week’s episode reveals that the group will all come together after a devastating loss. On November 2, creator DJ Nash gave a hint of what’s to come, warning audiences via twitter. “All I’ll say is this, the next 3 episodes are intense. Even more intense,” he wrote.

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.