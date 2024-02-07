The A Quiet Place universe is expanding with a new prequel film.

The spinoff film was initially announced in November 2020 with Jeff Nichols slated to write and direct, with fans expecting a new story set within the same world originally created by John Krasinski who also starred in the first two horror films alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.

Deadline reported in October 2021, Nichols left the project to focus on a different sci-fi film he had in the works. In January 2022, Michael Sarnoski was announced as the new writer and director. At CinemaCon 2022, it was revealed that the movie’s title would be A Quiet Place: Day One.

Keep scrolling to learn more about A Quiet Place: Day One:

Who Is Starring in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’?

In November 2022, Lupita Nyong’o was cast to star in the project. Shortly after, Deadline reported that Joseph Quinn was in talks to join the cast. Alex Wolff was added to the movie in January 2023.

Is Anyone From the Original ‘A Quiet Place’ Films Returning?

In March 2023, it was revealed that Djimon Hounsou would be reprising his role as the named Man on the Island from A Quiet Place Part II. Nyong’o announced the news by posting a photo with her three costars while on set.

“See y̶o̶u̶ us in exactly 1 year! #AQuietPlace #DayOne,” she wrote via Instagram alongside the group shot.

Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Involved?

Since it is a prequel, Krasinski and Blunt are not expected to return (despite their characters appearing in the trailer via a montage from the previous films). Krasinski remains involved behind the scenes as a writer for the new film.

When Does ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere?

The movie will hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

Is There ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Trailer?

The official trailer dropped in February 2024. The clip begins by counting backward from the events of the original film to a time before the planet had to go silent. Nyong’o is seen walking through the bustling city streets in New York City and all of sudden several items appear in the sky before crashing onto Earth. Aliens appear and attack anyone who screams.

The trailer hints that the movie will explain “why our world went quiet.”