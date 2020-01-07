Shocking new details about Aaron Hernandez come to light in the highly anticipated new documentary Killing Fields, which discusses his rise to fame, life in prison and untimely death. In the sneak peek above, his cellmate and alleged lover, Kyle Kennedy, speaks out and claims the NFL star was “infatuated” with things like guns, murder and robbery.

“That was our choice of topic,” Kennedy says about their conversations. “Me and him grew up the same. Always had what we needed. We [sought out] the street life, the gang life. We always went looking for it,” he adds.

Kennedy also said the ex-athlete allegedly spoke to him about a fourth homicide.

“Right before his suicide, he was found not guilty of a double murder,” an interviewer notes in the clip.

When asked if the former New England Patriots athlete committed the crimes, Kennedy says Hernandez told him he did.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders,” Kennedy claims. “He’d … joke around saying, ‘I got four bodies.'”

Kennedy says Hernandez never revealed who the fourth person was. “It was very believable,” he adds.

Hernandez was previously convicted of killing Odin Lloyd and sentenced to life behind bars, after being charged with first-degree murder on June 26, 2013. He was ultimately acquitted of the 2012 killings of two other men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, in 2017. Five days after his acquittal, the former tight end was found dead at the age of 27 in his jail cell.

The motive for Lloyd’s murder has remained a mystery, with some speculating that Lloyd had knowledge of the NFL star’s homosexuality. “Even though we know that being gay is normal, there are a lot of people who still view it as something that needs to be … closeted away,” forensic psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere says. “Especially in professional sports.”

Hernandez allegedly gathered a crew of guys to carry out a drive-by shooting in order to get rid of Lloyd that fateful evening, but now it’s being questioned if they also accidentally killed someone else. Jordan Miller was fatally shot in his home in a still-unsolved murder case, and he reportedly looks like Lloyd, leading some to wonder if it is related.

“It’s very possible that Odin Lloyd could’ve been in that apartment and if they look similar, which I believe they do, they shot the wrong guy that time,” former police detective Bo Dietl says.

Killing Fields airs on REELZ Saturday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.