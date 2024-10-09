Aaron Rodgers had a short and sweet message for anybody thinking he was responsible for getting New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh fired.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it,” Rodgers, 40, said during a Wednesday, October 9, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false.”

Rodgers added with a laugh, “It’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have. Which I don’t.”

Rumors swirled about Rodgers’ involvement in Saleh’s firing, which was announced on Tuesday, October 8, after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jets owner Woody Johnson personally called Rodgers on Monday night, just hours before Saleh was axed.

“Yeah, I did talk to Woody,” Rodgers told McAfee, 37. “Woody called me on Monday night. We had a short conversation. I appreciated the call. It was a genuine call. He just asked me how I was doing.”

The conversation came the day after the Jets lost 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in London, a game in which Rodgers awkwardly rolled in his ankle.

“We talked about the game and how disappointed I was in my performance and that I’m going to play better and we’re gonna get this thing turned around,” Rodgers continued. “And then we hung up.”

Saleh was fired after a disappointing 2-3 start to the season. In a statement to ESPN on Wednesday, Saleh said, “​​To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.”

Rodgers spoke very fondly of his former head coach, explaining that his admiration began while the quarterback was still a member of the Green Bay Packers.

“I love Coach Saleh,” Rodgers gushed. “We have a very solid relationship. We have since I met him in 2021. We had a nice conversation when they came and visited us for joint practices. He was a big reason why I came to the Jets.”

Rodgers was traded to New York in April 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

“What people can forget in this is, not only is Robert a fantastic human being and a damn good football coach, he’s also a family man,” Rodgers said. “He’s got seven kids, he’s got an incredible wife. The business of football can be hard, not just on those of us who are playing and coaching and doing personnel things and ownership, obviously, but it’s tough on the families.”

Robert and his wife, Sanaa Saleh, share two daughters and five sons, including their oldest son Adam, who Rodgers has a special relationship with.

“Adam’s my little throwing buddy from training camp. I love Adam,” Rodgers gushed. “He’s an incredible, incredible kid.”

Rodgers added, “Anybody who is kind of championing this decision, I would just appeal to the humanity of the situation and remind you there’s other people involved. Adam has to go to school today or this week. Hopefully there’s no kids with poor parents who are making side comments to him.”’

Ultimately, Rodgers said he thinks the coach’s firing revealed just how callous and unforgiving the world of football can be.

“Yesterday was a day that reminds you of the simple fact that all of us who played know all too well, and that’s that it’s a tough business,” Rodgers acknowledged. “It’s a beautiful profession. It’s incredible. It’s done so much for our lives. But it’s also a really tough business.”