Aaron Rodgers is getting the small screen treatment.

Fans will get an inside look at the NFL quarterback’s road to recovery amid his season-ending injury in 2023 with Netflix’s forthcoming docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

Rodgers, who was drafted 24th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and played for the organization for 18 seasons, was traded to the New York Jets in April 2023. After just four snaps in the team’s season opener, Rodgers was taken out of the game with a torn Achilles and later placed on the injury reserve list for the remainder of the season.

“I feel more for Aaron than anyone. He has invested so much into this organization,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in a press conference after Rodgers’ injury. “So much into this journey that he’s embarked on and wanting to be part of what we’ve got going here, and how much he’s invested into not only this organization but his teammates, himself, this fanbase, this city. I have a lot of emotions for him.”

Related: 8 Odd Facts Us Learned About Aaron Rodgers From New Biography Since Aaron Rodgers made his NFL debut in 2005, his exploits off the field have made nearly as many headlines as his athletic achievements. Consider, for example, the “darkness retreat” he went on in 2023 while considering whether he wanted to retire from football entirely or simply leave the Green Bay Packers. “I’m still in […]

He added, “It’s really all about him. It is. I don’t look at it like woe is me here for [the] New York organization. I think guys are excited about being able to step in and continue the things we’ve been building. But a lot of hurt for Aaron.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Rodgers’ new docuseries:

Does ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma’ Have a Release Date?

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is slated to hit Netflix on December 17, 2024.

What Is ‘Enigma’ About?

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma follows the NFL star’s road to recovery after he tore his left Achilles in the first game of the 2023-2024 season against the Buffalo Bills. The docuseries will also give fans a glimpse into the four-time NFL MVP’s life of the field as he prepares for the 2024-2025 season.

What Happens In the ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma’ Trailer?

The first-look trailer for Enigma was released in September 2024 and gave fans an inside look at what they can expect from the docuseries, including how Rodgers’ mind works when it comes to football.

“It’s all percentages,” the New York Jets quarterback says in the teaser. “There’s ways of saying it, but you’re throwing the ball to the open guy. You’re going through progression, but in the end, it’s all percentages.”

Rodgers’ doctor and surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, also appears in the trailer, where he discusses Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

“There’s a common thread from some of the greatest players I’ve taken care of: him, Kobe [Bryant], [Tom] Brady,” ElAttrache says. “They all have a belief in themselves. Sometimes, it’s a belief that their own body doesn’t follow the normal rules of anatomy or physics or biology, and that’s not always healthy. But if you can corral that a little bit, I think that can work in a positive way.”

Rodgers added, “Listen, I believe in the power of prayer and intention, and from the first night this happened, hours after that, I was surrounded by a bunch of special people in my life, and we just laid down a lot of prayers.”

How Many Episodes of ‘Enigma’ Are There?

There are three episodes in the Enigma docuseries, produced by Religion of Sports (which also produced Simone Biles: Rising), Skydance Sports and NFL Films.