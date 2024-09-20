Aaron Rodgers had a simple explanation after an awkward interaction with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh went viral.

Rodgers, 40, was caught pushing Saleh, 45, away when he came in for a hug during the Jets’ victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday, September 19, with viewers of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast suggesting Rodgers looked irritated.

“He’s not a big hugger usually,” Rodgers said of Saleh in his postgame press conference. “So I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push.”

Rodgers added, “He talks a lot about two-score leads, so I just kind of gave him a push and said, ‘Two-score lead.’”

The Jets quarterback — who returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since last year’s season-ending Achilles injury — insisted the interaction “wasn’t awkward at all,” which was echoed by Saleh himself.

“Part of the things that we’ve been talking about is just to get the defense a two-score lead,” Saleh said after the game when asked about the flubbed hug. “And it was a two-score lead, so I guess he just wanted to see something on defense. He just reminded me that, you know, it was a two-score lead.”

It was a big night for Rodgers and the Jets, who dismantled the Patriots 24-3 to improve to 2-1 on the early season. Rodgers finished 27 of 35 with 281 yards and two touchdowns.

“This was kind of the first step in playing like I know I’m capable of playing,” Rodgers said. “I felt like I was myself from five years ago.”

After signing a three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon just four plays into his first game and missed the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN, Rodgers became only the fourth quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes in a game while throwing for at least 250 yards at the age of 40 or older, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

The impressive effort certainly did not go unnoticed by his head coach.

“The cool thing was he showed the mobility that we saw in training camp,” Saleh said. “He may not be what he used to be with his legs, but his arm is still 30 and his mind is still operating at a high level.”

Rodgers and the Jets return to action on Sunday, September 29 at home against the Denver Broncos.