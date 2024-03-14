Aaron Rodgers denied a CNN report that he “shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real” in private conversations.

The CNN story claimed that two people, including the story’s coauthor Pamela Brown, reported Rodgers, 40, sharing those theories.

Rodgers, a potential running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., responded in statement shared via X, writing: “As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

The December 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in which 26 people including 20 children died, is the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in U.S. history. It has also been the source of unfounded conspiracy theories, none more famous than those promoted by Alex Jones, who was ordered to pay $1.1 billion in defamation damages for spreading lies about the tragedy.

Related: Aaron Rodgers' Most Controversial Moments Through the Years Aaron Rodgers is one of the best-ever quarterbacks to play in the NFL, but it’s often his antics off the field that get the most people talking. Rodgers — who was the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback for 18 seasons before joining the New York Jets in April 2023 — came under fire in November […]

In the CNN article, Brown reported meeting Rodgers at the 2013 Kentucky Derby. Upon realizing Brown was a reporter, Rodgers allegedly brought up the shooting, “claiming it was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it.” When asked to provide evidence, Rodgers reportedly cited many of the disproven theories that Jones, 50, had shared.

Brown also claimed Rodgers asked whether she felt it was “off” that there were men in black seen in the woods by the school and falsely claimed that they were government operatives.

Rodgers’ statement on Thursday did not directly address his thoughts on government involvement in the tragedy, and he did not deny that he made those comments.

The other source CNN cited in its story chose to remain anonymous to avoid harassment. That source alleged that Rodgers told them, “Sandy Hook never happened. … All those children never existed. They were all actors.”

Related: A Complete Timeline of Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers’ Feud Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers‘ feud began long before the quarterback insinuated the comedian had a connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel began poking fun at Rodgers, who played for the Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons before joining the New York Jets in April 2023, after the NFL player came under fire for being dishonest […]

As for the grieving parents, the source claimed Rodgers insisted, “They’re all making it up. They’re all actors.”

This report came just days after Kennedy, 70, told CNN he had spoken with Rodgers about the possibility of joining his long-shot campaign. Kennedy is scheduled to name his running mate on March 26 in Oakland, California.

A campaign spokesperson did not address Rodgers directly but told CNN: “Mr. Kennedy believes the Sandy Hook shooting was a horrific tragedy. The 20 children and 6 adults that died December 14, 2012, brought the entire country together in grief. Let us honor their memory.”