Aaron Rodgers and his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, have been estranged for years, but the athlete is holding out hope for a future reconciliation.

“It’s definitely possible,” the New York Jets quarterback, 40, told author Ian O’Connor in an interview for O’Connor’s new biography, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers. “It’s just timing, just timing. Every time I think it’s getting closer, some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure.”

In separate interviews for O’Connor’s book, Ed and Darla said that they’d be willing to resume their relationship with Aaron in any capacity.

“We’re all about forgiving and forgetting,” Darla said. “We would be so happy to move on. … Maybe we don’t see him all the time. We’re OK with however it’s framed. The new relationship needs to start and it just feels weird that we can’t communicate even big-life things with him.”

Related: All the Biggest Revelations About Olivia Munn and the Rodgers Family in Dramatic New Book In the complicated web of estrangement that has engulfed Aaron Rodgers and his family for a decade, Olivia Munn continues to be a main character. Rodgers, 40, and Munn, 44, dated from 2014 to 2017 and, depending on who you ask, their relationship was either the catalyst for Rodgers no longer speaking to his family […]

Ed, for his part, added: “And we have unconditional love for him. No matter what happened, we would just like the relationship.”

Aaron’s parents also pushed back on speculation that their religious beliefs had caused a divide between them and their middle son. (The couple also share sons Luke and Jordan, the latter of whom is married to The Bachelorette season 12 lead JoJo Fletcher.)

“We’re not rigid. We’re not hard-line, or whatever people have said in the news,” Ed told O’Connor. “We’re just people trying to follow God. We’re not divisive. The stuff that’s out there that I’ve read, it’s just not true. Our view on all that, on God, religion, was not part of the divisiveness that happened. It was not a part at all, and people think it was. It’s not.”

While Ed and Darla aren’t on great terms with Aaron, they’ve continued to support their son publicly — and even attended his first disastrous game with the New York Jets in September 2023. According to O’Connor, the couple “bought their tickets through the Jets,” and Aaron knew they planned to attend the game (which for him ended with a torn Achilles tendon after just four snaps).

Related: Jordan vs. Aaron Rodgers: Everything We Know About Their Feud Jordan Rodgers and his family are estranged from his brother Aaron Rodgers, but neither have shied away from speaking out about their difficult relationship. Although the origin of their falling out is unclear, many factors have contributed to Jordan and Aaron’s ongoing tension, which was first made public in 2016 on JoJo Fletcher’s season of […]

Shortly before Aaron’s ill-fated Jets debut, he and his dad secretly reunited at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2023. Ed purchased tickets to the event without his son’s knowledge, and the duo had a short meeting during one of Aaron’s breaks.

“I could do a lot of things,” Aaron recalled in the book. “But I just thought, ‘What’s best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?’ Because I do love him. I don’t have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that’s been said and done.”

The pair exchanged an embrace and “I love yous” before parting ways again. According to O’Connor, it was the first time they’d spoken to one another in nearly nine years.

“It was amazing,” Ed said of the meeting, while Aaron recalled, “It was a special moment.”

Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers is out now.