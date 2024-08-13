In the complicated web of estrangement that has engulfed Aaron Rodgers and his family for a decade, Olivia Munn continues to be a main character.

Rodgers, 40, and Munn, 44, dated from 2014 to 2017 and, depending on who you ask, their relationship was either the catalyst for Rodgers no longer speaking to his family or a facade used by the quarterback’s kin to hide the real reason for the fracture.

In the new book Out of the Shadows: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, written by New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor and out August 20, the story gets told from angles — including Rodgers’ friends, his parents and, yes, even the quarterback himself.

For all of the biggest bombshells about Olivia Munn and the Rodgers family, keep scrolling.

Related: Olivia Munn’s Dating History Before Marrying John Mulaney Olivia Munn was linked to some of Hollywood’s hottest men before marrying comedian John Mulaney. Munn was linked to fellow actors Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pine ahead of her three-year romance with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the twosome split in 2017, Munn got real about whether marriage was on her bucket list. “I never have […]

Olivia Munn Allegedly Called Aaron Rodgers’ Parents and Forbade Them from Seeing Their Son

In the winter of 2014, sources in the book say Munn called Aarons parents, Ed and Darla, and told them she did not want them attending the Green Bay Packers game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers four days before Christmas.

Ed and Darla had plans to travel and see their son, the quarterback for Green Bay at the time, play in the game, which would be tied into a trip to nearby Disney World.

Described as an “angry rant,” Munn’s phone call did not sit well with Ed.

“The only thing I said was, ‘You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents,’” Ed recalls in the book.

Despite Munn’s warning, Ed and Darla still made the trip to the game, though they did not see their son.

Munn declined comment for the book.

Ed Rodgers Refutes the Idea That Munn Tried to Help the Family Reconcile

After their breakup, Munn — who is now married to John Mulaney — was asked about the dynamics of Aaron and his family.

In fact, during a 2018 appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Munn said she was instrumental in mending the familial fences when she and Aaron were dating.

Related: Jordan vs. Aaron Rodgers: Everything We Know About Their Feud Jordan Rodgers and his family are estranged from his brother Aaron Rodgers, but neither have shied away from speaking out about their difficult relationship. Although the origin of their falling out is unclear, many factors have contributed to Jordan and Aaron’s ongoing tension, which was first made public in 2016 on JoJo Fletcher’s season of […]

“My last day on [HBO’s] The Newsroom, I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents,” Munn said, adding, “They had a really nice conversation and then they started coming out my first year in Green Bay in 2014.”

However, Ed bluntly pushed back against the idea.

“It’s a lie,” he says in the book.

Ed further contends that Munn “just made stuff up to make herself look good.”

“She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull,” he continued. “We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Mom Pushes Back on Olivia Munn’s Claim That ‘Fame’ Tore the Family Apart

During that same Sirius XM interview in 2018, Munn said that “family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success.”

The timing of Munn’s comments was not coincidental, as Aaron’s brother Jordan was concurrently appearing on season 12 of The Bachelorette where he discussed his frayed relationship with his brother.

“Their work has a direct connection to what he does,” Munn continued. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

In the book, however, Aaron’s mother, Darla, did not appreciate being lumped into the narrative.

“I can think about showbiz families that, like the Kardashians, climb all over each other for fame and stuff like that,” she says. “But that’s not our family. Nobody did that.”

Olivia Munn Allegedly Sent Back Christmas Gifts From Aaron Rodgers’ Parents

The holidays were certainly not a time for reconciliation and forgiveness in the Rodgers-Munn household, at least according to the football star’s parents.

In one particular instance of ill will, Munn allegedly once sent back Christmas gifts she and Rodgers were sent from Ed and Darla.

Related: Aaron Rodgers' Most Controversial Moments Through the Years Aaron Rodgers is one of the best-ever quarterbacks to play in the NFL, but it’s often his antics off the field that get the most people talking. Rodgers — who was the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback for 18 seasons before joining the New York Jets in April 2023 — came under fire in November […]

Sources said the gifts arrived at the family’s Chino, California home on Ed’s birthday, making him initially think they were a gift from Rodgers, who he was not speaking to at the time.

“I think Aaron took Olivia’s side with whatever happened on a phone call or with Christmas presents,” a person close to the family says in the book. “They were a couple and he stood by her. Aaron found a comrade who said, ‘I see it the same way you see it.’”

Aaron Rodgers’ Mother Hated Olivia Munn Discussing Her Sex Life With Her Son

Described as a woman with “devout religious views” in the book, Aaron’s mother “disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player.”

So, as you can imagine, it didn’t go over well with Munn would discuss the couple’s sexual escapades in public.

For instance, when Munn was asked by Andy Cohen on a December 2014 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live if she and Rodgers had sex on game days.

“No, we don’t. Not on game days,” Munn said. “There’s not a rule, but it just doesn’t happen because there are other things to focus on.”

Munn explained they would sometimes have sex afterward, adding, “it depends on how late the game is.”

“I try to have as much sex as I can,” she said.

A source close to the Rodgers family says in the book, “She was saying all that and it pissed Darla off, really pissed her off.”

Aaron Rodgers Denies Olivia Munn Is the Cause for His Family’s Fallout

While Aaron refuses to address the specific reason he no longer speaks with his family, he denies it was because of his relationship with Munn.

In the book, Aaron tells O’Connor she “has nothing to do with all the years before.”

Out of the Shadows: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers is available August 20.