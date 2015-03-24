Attention, Upper East Siders! The most critical relationship in Gossip Girl history is still intact. No, it’s not Blair and Serena, and no, it’s not even Chuck and Blair.

In a new podcast for The Hollywood Reporter, Adam Brody let a juicy detail slip about his wife Leighton Meester’s personal life. While being interviewed about his indie film, Growing Up and Other Lies, he was asked about working with actress Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played Dorota Kishlovsky on the hit New York series and plays CeCe in the new film.

“She’s one of my wife’s best friends,” Brody said of his costar. “I didn’t know her at the time. I wasn’t with my wife [when we filmed], and so we hardly talked then.”

That’s right, Manhattan’s elite: Blair Waldorf is still besties with Dorota!

Szadkowski, 36, who had a multi-episode role on the most recent season of HBO’s Girls, is best known for playing the devoted maid of Blair Waldorf (Meester, 28).

The pair went everywhere together — from Manhattan to, shudder, NYU — and no one was more loyal to “Meez Blair” than Dorota. At one point it was the ultimate fan theory that Dorota was, in fact, Gossip Girl, but sadly that turned out to be Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley).

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. Brody and Meester secretly married in February 2014.

