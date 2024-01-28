Adele may not have plans to make music soon, but when she does, she’ll be hitting the road.

“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” Adele, 35, said at her Weekends With Adele on Saturday, January 27, in Las Vegas per fan footage shared via X. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

Adele’s most recent album, 30, was released in November 2021. She has yet to reveal any information about an upcoming one.

Her Las Vegas residency began at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022, and is set to come to a close in June 2024. In October 2023, Adele announced her decision to extend her residency, which was originally scheduled to end in November 2023.

Related: Jennifer Lopez, Adele and More Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote via Instagram. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

Since her residency began, Adele has performed in front of a number of star-studded attendees. In December 2023, Adele said she “s–t” herself after learning that Lady Gaga, who watched the show “in disguise” — was in the crowd.

“I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard,” Adele said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

Adele admitted she doesn’t know in advance who will be in attendance at her show, which led her to walk “straight past” Shania Twain during one of her first shows. The “Hello” singer noted that Twain, 58, was wearing a hat, which led her to be unrecognizable. Adele later found out that the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer was in the audience when she received a video.

Related: See Adele's Dazzling Performance Looks And so it begins! Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — and she did so in style. During the first show on Friday, November 18, the Grammy winner, 34, commanded attention in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. She wowed on stage in a silk velvet column gown that was made […]

While her Las Vegas residency was initially postponed for nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since been well-received.

“I’m very, very involved [in the production],” Adele explained. “I’d decided to go completely back to the drawing board. The piano is sort of the main star of the show, because I start with it and then it’s on fire and then it explodes and then it blooms. It was a real labor of love on another level because of what had happened with the initial show. It was actually a bit traumatizing.”