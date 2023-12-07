Adele’s Las Vegas residency has brought plenty of “amazing” A-listers to Sin City, but there was one attendee who stood out among the rest.

Adele, 35, said she “s–t” herself upon hearing that Lady Gaga — who watched the show “in disguise” — was in the crowd. “I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard,” the singer recalled during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, December 7.

“I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself,” Adele recalled. “And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

Weekends With Adele kicked off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022, and some notable names have been spotted in the crowd since its inception. While Gaga, 37, had Adele feeling some type of way, the “Hello” singer admitted she doesn’t find out in advance who is coming to the show.

Related: Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

“I remember one of my first shows I did, Shania Twain came,” Adele recalled. “Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn’t recognize her until afterwards [when] someone sent me a video. Then I saw her at the Grammys, and we were talking about it.”

Another “crazy” moment was when the doctor who delivered her son, Angelo, was in the audience.

“It was the most surreal experience of my life,” Adele said, noting that she hadn’t seen the doctor since Angelo, now 11, was “four days old.” (Adele shares her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki.)

“I had no idea he was there [at the show]. His daughter was next to him, and she had a sign. And you’re not supposed to bring signs in, and people keep sneaking them in,” she explained. “That’s my choice, because I’ll read them while I’m singing and then I’ll forget my words to my songs, so it’s not because it’s obstructing views. So, as I was walking around past the booths, I saw this girl, and I just looked at the sign, and nodded. And then I saw the name of who was her dad. And then I looked next to her and he was there.”

Adele went on to say that she “cried for a week” after that interaction. “As long as people come and they enjoy it, that’s all that matters, really,” she added.

Related: Adele’s Candid Quotes About Motherhood, Raising Son With Ex Simon Konecki The most important job. Adele has gushed over the years about how her son, Angelo, changed her life. The singer quietly welcomed her first child with then-partner Simon Konecki in 2012 and hit pause on her career to focus on being a parent. Adele and Konecki secretly tied the knot but ultimately called it quits […]

While her Vegas residency got off to a rocky start — it was initially postponed for nearly a year — the show has definitely found its footing.

“I’m very, very involved [in the production]. I’d decided to go completely back to the drawing board. The piano is sort of the main star of the show, because I start with it and then it’s on fire and then it explodes and then it blooms,” she explained. “It was a real labor of love on another level because of what had happened with the initial show. It was actually a bit traumatizing.”

In October, Adele extended her residency, which was originally scheduled to end last month, through June 2024. “These shows have changed my life,” she wrote via Instagram while confirming the news. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”