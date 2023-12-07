Adele is “thriving” in her role as an involved parent — especially because her son Angelo’s friends are never starstruck.

“Now, there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don’t care,” she told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview published on Thursday, December 7, revealing that the students are unbothered by her presence. “The kids don’t give a flying f–k who I am.”

Adele, 35, admitted she usually gets “nervous” around “loads of adults and strangers that I don’t know.” Her son’s school environment, however, has since become her “dream,” to the point that she doesn’t even mind talking about it on stage.

During one of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas shows last month, the singer revealed that she had to make “60 chicken kebabs” for her son’s class.

“I did it the next day. It went great,” she said during Thursday’s Hollywood Reporter interview. “I spilled the turmeric everywhere, so it stained my whole kitchen.”

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki welcomed Angelo, now 11, in 2012. Because she’s been a mom for over a decade, Adele said she’s been offering advice to her friends who are “having kids now.”

“The first thing I think that comes up when you have a kid is it brings up a lot of your own childhood for you,” she explained. “And no matter what your childhood was like — good or bad or whatever — you don’t want your child to have your childhood.”

Adele recalled her own childhood, noting that she has a lot of “respect” for her mother, who raised her as a single parent. “I’m very lucky that I can afford to look after my child properly, and more than properly,” she added.

One thing Adele has learned since becoming a mom is “how hard adulting is.”

“I struggle not to show my emotions to Angelo with other things I’m going through,” she admitted. “And I think that’s OK. Sometimes I wish I could hide it a bit less. But also, it’s not easy being an adult for anybody, in any situation.”

While she’s loving her role as a mother of one, Adele has previously said that she’s ready to expand her family.

“I really want to be a mom again soon, so I’ve actually been writing a list [of names],” she told a pregnant fan when picking out a moniker for the concertgoer’s baby girl in August. “Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Adele and Rich Paul had been dating “for months.” As their relationship continued to blossom, a source told Us in June 2022 that the couple “both want to have kids with each other eventually.”

The insider explained that there’s “a lot of trust and respect for each other” in their relationship. “Rich truly treats Adele like a queen, all of her friends love him and love them as a couple,” the source added.