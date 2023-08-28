Adele is ready to be a mom again — and even has a list of potential names picked out.

Adele, 35, helped a pregnant fan pick out a moniker for her baby girl at a Saturday, August 26, One Night Only concert in Las Vegas. In a social media user’s viral TikTok video, the concertgoer told Adele that she cannot “figure out which name to use.”

“I really want to be a mom again soon so I’ve actually been writing a list,” Adele replied. “Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone.” (Adele welcomed her first child, son Angelo, in 2012 with ex-husband Simon Konecki.)

Adele and the fan agreed that they like traditional boy names for girls, with the audience member citing the names Parker and Spencer. Adele subsequently revealed that because her boyfriend, Rich Paul, likes the name Parker, she’s voting for the audience member to pick Spencer.

“I love Ray for a girl as well,” she added. The fan, in disbelief, told Adele that Ray is the middle name she had been planning to use.

Adele and Paul, 41, sparked dating rumors in 2021 when they were seen at a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. In August 2021, Us Weekly confirmed the couple had been dating “for months.”

In June 2022, a source exclusively told Us that the pair has “a lot of trust and respect for each other and both want to have kids with each other eventually.” They added, “Rich truly treats Adele like a queen, all of her friends love him and love them as a couple.”

Since, they have been seen on date nights, vacations and even attended the 2023 Grammys together.

Adele also has a close bond with her son Angelo, 10, and his dad, Konecki, 49. The two split in 2019 after one year of marriage, but have remained on good terms. While accepting the award for album of the year for her album, 30, at the 2022 BRIT Awards, she praised Konecki.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad,” she said at the time. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me.”