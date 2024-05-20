Over the years, Adele has continuously gushed about how her son, Angelo, changed her life.

The singer quietly welcomed her first child with then-partner Simon Konecki in 2012 and hit pause on her career to focus on being a parent. Adele and Konecki secretly tied the knot but ultimately called it quits in 2019 after one year of marriage.

The England native recalled feeling worried about how the divorce would affect her son.

“I’m still not fully over it, of me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable,” the “Someone Like You” singer explained to CBS in 2021. “I don’t feel guilt, I just feel somewhat selfish sometimes. I know I am nearing my goal of finding my happiness.”

Adele continued: “I do love [Simon], but I’m not in love with him. Makes absolutely no sense for a 6-year-old. There were so many answers I just couldn’t give him because there aren’t any really that he would understand. But he sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we’re away together sometimes. Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We’re still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone.”

Having since moved on with sports agent Rich Paul, Adele told Elle in September 2022 that she “definitely” wants more kids down the line. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she noted.

Scroll down for Adele’s candid comments about motherhood: