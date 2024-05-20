Fans were delighted to see Adele back on stage after returning to her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

And the singer, 36, sent the crowd even wilder by dropping a surprise announcement during her Weekends With Adele show at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 17.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” the “Easy on Me” hitmaker told the crowd according to the Daily Mail. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

Adele, who was forced to pause her residency in March due to illness, continued to speak about the prospect of having a daughter with her partner, Rich Paul.

“With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” Adele asked.

During the show, the singer also gave a shout-out to her 42-year-old partner’s daughter, Reonna Simone Paul.

“It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend,” she told the crowd, adding that Reonna is graduating from Clark Atlanta University. “So, I love you darling.”

Adele is already a mother to son Angelo, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The Grammy award-winning artist was first linked to Rich in July 2021 after the pair were spotted at the NBA finals together.

The couple made their Instagram debut two months later when Adele shared a pic of herself cozying up to the sports agent.

“[Rich is] just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” Adele said during a November 2021 CBS interview.

“It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Adele began referring to Rich as her husband two years later however Us Weekly confirmed the pair had not legally wed.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” a source told Us exclusively in October 2023. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

The singer has spoken candidly about motherhood, opening up at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

During her acceptance speech for the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, Adele reflected on getting pregnant with Angelo in 2012 following the release of her career-making album, 21.

“I could only call it pandemonium ’cause that’s how it felt to me,” she said of her seemingly instant success. “Overnight, it was like I was famous. It was the strangest, most surreal experience of my life till to this day.”

Adele acknowledged that many would consider getting pregnant amid skyrocketing fame to be “career suicide.”

She continued, “However, always one to go against the grain, it was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful.”