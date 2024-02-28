Adele is pressing pause on her Las Vegas residency as she battles an undisclosed illness.

“I have to take a beat and pause my Las Vegas residency,” the singer, 35, wrote via social media on Tuesday, February 27. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

Adele told fans that she received “Doctor’s orders” and has “no choice but to rest thoroughly” until she heals, noting that the remaining 5 weekends of the current leg of her residency are being postponed to a later day.

“We are already working out the details and you will be sent he information asap,” she explained, adding that the dates in question are the 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 of March. As of now, she is scheduled to return to the stage from May 17 through June 15.

She captioned the post, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x.”

According to the Daily Mail, Adele opened up about her ongoing health issues when taking the stage on Monday, February 26, where she joked that The Little Mermaid’s Ursula had come to steal her voice the night prior.

“In the middle of last night — I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit — your girl was tired,” she told the crowd, per the outlet. “I didn’t sleep very well … and Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire.”

She continued by sharing that she was going on “vocal rest” straight after the show, adding, “Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is?”

This isn’t the first time Adele’s residency has faced problems regarding health issues. She initially was slated to kick off the Weekends With Adele shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2022, but was forced to postpone the performances due to production delays and a handful of her team testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she shared in a social media video, holding back tears. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show. … I can’t give you what I have right now.”

Six months later, she announced that the rescheduled shows would begin in November 2022 and run through March 2023. Then she announced she’d be extending her stay in Sin City, with another leg of the residency set to take place between June and November 2023. In October 2023, she added 32 additional dates to the show.