While Adele and Rich Paul set the internet ablaze after they publicly referred to one another as spouses, the couple have been using the titles for quite some time.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, while noting that Paul, 41, began calling the singer, 35, his wife just two months into their relationship. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her.”

The twosome, who began dating in 2021, have yet to walk down the aisle and appear not to be in any rush to do so.

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point,” the insider shares. “They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

Adele and Paul first sparked marriage speculation back in September when a fan proposed to Adele during one of her Las Vegas concerts. The “Rolling in the Deep” musician rejected the concertgoer and let the crowd know her “husband” was at the show that night.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele replied to the woman, who asked if she was willing to “try” to accept the proposal. “No, I don’t want to try! I’m with Rich,” she quipped, per social media footage at the time. “You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

More than one week later, Adele continued to fuel the marriage rumors when she called herself Paul’s wife during another concert.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football,” she joked to the audience, adding, “I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

While Paul and Adele haven’t seriously considered tying the knot, babies are on the duo’s minds. (Adele is the mother of son Angelo, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.)

“I really want to be a mom again soon so I’ve actually been writing a list,” Adele revealed during an August show in Las Vegas while helping a pregnant fan pick out a name for her baby girl. “Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone.”

During their discussion, Adele and the concertgoer narrowed it down to the monikers Parker and Spencer. Adele subsequently quipped that because Paul likes the name Parker, the fan should go with Spencer instead.

For more on Adele and Paul, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.