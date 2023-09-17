Adele and Rich Paul have Us wondering if they secretly tied the knot.

During Adele’s Saturday, September 16, concert in Las Vegas, a concertgoer jokingly proposed to the 35-year-old Grammy winner.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele replied to the woman, who asked if she was willing to “try” to accept the proposal. “No, I don’t want to try! I’m with Rich,” she quipped, per social media footage. “You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Neither Adele nor Paul, 41, have further confirmed if they are legally wed. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Adele, who was previously married to Simon Konecki, was first linked to Paul in July 2021 when they stepped out at Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Two months later, the pair made their romance Instagram official.

“They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2021, noting that the duo “complement each other” very well. “She really feels like she hit the jackpot.”

Adele — who shares son Angelo, 10, with Konecki, 49 — has frequently gushed about her relationship with the sports agent.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she said of Paul during a November 2021 CBS interview. “It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

The pair have also been thinking about expanding their family. “Adele and Rich [have] a lot of trust and respect for each other and both want to have kids with each other eventually,” a second insider told Us in June 2022. “Rich truly treats Adele like a queen, all of her friends love him and love them as a couple.”

Adele further teased her readiness to become a parent again during her August 26 concert in Sin City. “I really want to be a mom again soon so I’ve actually been writing a list,” she said after a pregnant fan asked for baby name suggestions. “Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone.”

Adele’s future baby with Paul would be her second child and his fourth. Paul shares three adult children from a past relationship.