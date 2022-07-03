The more the merrier. Adele revealed that she wants to expand her family amid her ongoing romance with Rich Paul.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” the “Easy On Me” singer, 34, told BBC Sounds’ “Desert Island Discs” podcast on Sunday, July 3. “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo.”

Adele shares Angelo, her 9-year-old son, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The Grammy Award winner and the Drop2Drop charity CEO took their relationship public in 2012, six months before their child was born. They quietly tied the knot in 2018 before their April 2019 split. They finalized their divorce two years later in March 2021 but maintain a solid coparenting relationship, Adele explained.

“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” the “Someone Like You” songstress revealed. “There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, [Simon] he’s just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off.”

Not only do they get along well, but Konecki also seems to be OK spending time with Adele’s boyfriend. Paul, 40, was spotted with the businessman at Adele’s July concerts in London’s Hyde Park on both Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2. The songwriter debuted her new romance in July 2021 when she attended an NBA game with her beau.

The sports agent suggested last month that he might want to expand his family as well. He shares three children with a previous partner, and the Ohio native explained to E! News that raising a family was “pretty tough” while establishing his career in his early 20s.

“The kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” he said at the time. “Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

Paul hopes to be a “more patient” father if he welcomes another baby. “I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad,” he gushed on Friday. “My kids never tell me I’m a cool dad. Their friends think I’m a cool dad, so I feel good about that. But my kids never really tell me, ‘Dad, you’re cool.’ They don’t show me that love like that, but I know it’s deep down inside.”

Adele previously teased potential pregnancy plans when talking about engagement rumors and her postponed Las Vegas residency on The Graham Norton Show in February.

“If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said when asked about the diamond ring she was wearing two days earlier. She went on to say that her Las Vegas concerts are “absolutely 100 percent happening” later this year (no dates have been set yet).

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” the England native said. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Though baby plans are unconfirmed, Adele made it clear while on “Desert Island Sounds” that Paul has changed how she approaches life as a superstar. While she used to go incognito for a couple years between albums, she revealed her new love has encouraged her not to miss out on anything.

“I have a whole setup of how I move — and no one ever knows — just so I can go out and be completely carefree,” she said. “I think now, the relationship that I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant. And if you want to go to this birthday party, you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things. What’s the worst that could happen?'”

