Adele continues to fuel rumors that she and Rich Paul are married after joking about her role as a “wife.”

Adele, 35, addressed the crowd during her Saturday, September 23, concert in Las Vegas, lamenting about how Paul, 41, has been avidly watching football every weekend while she struggles to keep up.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football,” she joked, adding, “I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

Adele later revealed that she supports the Cleveland Browns because Paul is from Ohio.

The comment came just two weeks after Adele left fans wondering whether she and Paul quietly tied the knot. After a concertgoer asked Adele to marry her during her September 16 Vegas show, the singer quipped back, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love,” adding, “My husband’s here tonight.”

Adele and Paul were first linked in July 2021 when they were spotted together at an NBA finals game in Phoenix. The couple made their relationship Instagram official two months later.

In October 2021, Adele opened up to Vogue about her relationship, revealing that she and Paul were friends before they began dating. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said, adding, “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.”

Since sparking their romance, Adele has made her way into Paul’s inner circle. In June 2022, she accompanied the sports agent on an apparent double date with his client and friend LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James. “ICONIC🤫,” LeBron, 38, captioned an Instagram post of the couples dressed in all black at the time.

Two months later, Adele sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. She later denied the rumors in a September 2022 interview with Elle, asserting, “I’m obsessed with him. … I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

In the same interview, she was asked whether she would ever get married again. “Yes, absolutely,” she replied, adding, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The former couple share a son, Angelo James Adkins, 10, and Adele has been candid about wanting to expand her family further.

During an August residency performance, Adele helped a pregnant fan choose a name for her baby girl, finally settling on Spencer. “I really want to be a mom again soon so I’ve actually been writing a list,” Adele confessed. “Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone.”

While she is excited about the idea of having a second child, Adele has a strong relationship with her son. When she won British Album of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards for her album 30, Adele gave a shout-out to Konecki and her son.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad,” she said. “This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me.”