Adele made sure to give a shout-out to Rich Paul’s daughter, Reonna Simone Paul, during her show.

“It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend,” Adele, 36 said on Friday, May 17, at her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas per fan footage, adding that Reonna is graduating from Clark Atlanta University. “So, I love you darling.”

Adele noted that Reonna is the first family member who graduated college.

“How amazing is that? It’s a f–king vibe,” Adele said. “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously, I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!”

Reonna, for her part, republished a clip of Adele singing her praises via her Instagram Story, writing, “The best!”

Reonna, who graduated with a degree in psychology, also took to social media to reflect on her journey.

“It’s been real CAU… The jewels that I am taking away from this experience are invaluable,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 16. “This experience has truly been a dream. In the beginning, I had no direction of who I would be or where I would wanna go throughout my matriculation here. When I finally found my way … there was no looking back.”

Reonna continued by giving thanks to Clark Atlanta University for the “culture, community, opportunities and life experiences that money can’t buy.” She concluded, “I am forever in debt to Clark Atlanta University. We made it.🥂❤️.”

Adele and Paul were first linked in July 2021 after they were spotted at the NBA finals together. The couple made their Instagram debut two months later when Adele shared a pic cozying up to the sports agent.

“[Rich is] just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” Adele said during a November 2021 CBS interview. “It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Two years later, Adele began referring to Paul as her husband during several of her Las Vegas concerts — but Us Weekly confirmed they had not legally wed.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2023. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”