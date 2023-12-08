Adele has no regrets about becoming a mom at the height of her career.

The singer, 35, opened up about motherhood at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7. During her acceptance speech for the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, Adele reflected on getting pregnant with son Angelo in 2012 following the release of her career-making album, 21.

“I could only call it pandemonium ’cause that’s how it felt to me,” she said of her seemingly instant success. “Overnight, it was like I was famous. It was the strangest, most surreal experience of my life till to this day.”

The star acknowledged that many would consider getting pregnant amid skyrocketing fame to be “career suicide.”

“However, always one to go against the grain, it was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful,” she continued. “And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage.”

“You’ll never guess what — I f–king got away with it,” the singer quipped to applause from the crowd.

Adele went on to explain that she’s been able to be successful because of “all the sacrifices that women before me have made.”

“It’s because of them that I have every right to be the boss at work and the boss at home,” she added. “So, thank you.”

Adele recently shared that Angelo, now 11, and his friends don’t have any idea that she’s a celebrity.

“Now, there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don’t care,” she told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview published on Thursday. “The kids don’t give a flying f–k who I am.”

Audiences at her Las Vegas residency, which is set to continue into 2024, have also gotten insight into Adele’s life as a mom. During a show last month, the singer revealed that she had to make “60 chicken kebabs” for her son’s class.

“I did it the next day. It went great,” she said in Thursday’s interview. “I spilled the turmeric everywhere, so it stained my whole kitchen.”

Adele shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The pair separated in 2019 after eight years together and finalized their divorce in 2021. In August 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Adele and sports agent Rich Paul had been dating “for months.”

In June 2022, a source told Us that the couple “both want to have kids with each other eventually.”