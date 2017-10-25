You thought American Horror Story: Cult was dark now — just wait until Evan Peters’ Charles Manson arrives.

“Evan is a god. He is so talented. I can’t wait for everyone to see [the transformation],” season 7 star Billie Lourd told Us Weekly exclusively at the American Eagle studio unveiling on Tuesday, October 24. “He is beyond talented. I don’t even have the words — how dark he gets, how real it seems. It’s the best you’ll ever see.”

Evan Peters or Charles Manson? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Peters transformed into Andy Warhol in a previous episode of Cult, impressively pulling off an uncanny resemblance. Lourd, 25, revealed that it shocks her that Peters hasn’t won any awards yet for his acting chops on American Horror Story.

“He’s so so amazing and I want to start a campaign for him to win all the awards. He’s so talented and really, the end all be all, I love him so much,” she told Us. “It’s wild to me that he hasn’t won any awards. He busts his ass [and] he puts himself in the dark places.”

However, Peters isn’t the only one going dark this season. Lourd’s Winter will get “aggressive physically” this season, she added. “Sexually and then sexually aggressive.”

Of course, that has already briefly begun. Winter was nearly forced into a threesome with Kai and Detective Samuels (Colton Haynes) during the Tuesday, October 24, episode of Cult. She bravely stood up and said no, but she left a great deal of mystery open. What was she actually thinking and planning? Could she take down her own brother? Would she?

“The world we’re living in is ridiculous,” the show’s creator Ryan Murphy said at a press screening last month. “So, I think that the show, in some ways, is reflecting the idea that nothing makes sense, and the only way to get through it is to try and have some degree of humor about it.”

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

