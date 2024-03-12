Today fans won’t have to wait too much longer to resume starting their mornings with Al Roker.

Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer confirmed during the third hour of the NBC morning show on Tuesday, March 12, that Roker, 69, will be back on air on Wednesday, March 13. While the trio did not specify the reason behind Roker’s absence, the weather anchor revealed his whereabouts with fans via social media.

“It was a #guystrip for me and Nick to the fabulous @rwmayakoba and we got to say #adiosto the amazing Daniel Scott who is leaving to head up The Rosewood Kona Village,” Roker captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics from a getaway at the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Mexico on Monday, March 11.

In addition to snapping airport and beach selfies with his son, Nick, 21, Roker’s post featured photos of him and his youngest child chilling poolside in matching hats and enjoying outings with friends. (Roker shares Nick and daughter Leila, 25, with his wife, Deborah Roberts, as well as daughter Courtney, 35, with his ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

Roberts, 63, left a sweet comment on the post, writing, “Missed you guys and the beach! 🏝️.”

The vacation was for spring break, Roker revealed in another Monday Instagram post.

Roker seemingly followed up his father/son vacation by traveling to Miami for the Aspen Ideas: Climate. “Just had an amazing chat at the @aspenideasclimate with #climatescientist @katharinehayhoe About hope, faith, action and climate,” he captioned photos from the event via Instagram.

He also shared a funny video of himself sneaking up on Bill Nye backstage at the climate change conference. “Al, hey man!” Nye, 68, exclaims in the clip before telling an attendee, “He is the television meteorologist who started talking about climate change before anybody else.”

While Roker’s most recent break from the show revolved around fun and work, he took a longer leave of absence in November 2022 after being hospitalized with blood clots in his legs and lungs. His condition caused him to step back from his hosting duties and miss his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years. He was hospitalized again the following month due to complications during his recovery.

“Al’s recent hospitalization was very scary. [He] counts himself so lucky to have gotten speedy treatment and knows that ultimately he’s lucky to be alive,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023 ahead of his Today return. “He’s been so brave throughout this, never complaining or feeling overly sorry for himself, always wanting to know how others are doing even when he’s at his lowest. Right now he’s following all the doctors’ advice.”

He took another Today break in May 2023 after undergoing knee replacement surgery. “This was a much more involved operation because they were taking out a knee and then putting a knee back in, put some other stuff in,” he said during his first show back later that month. “But that said, it’s coming along well.”