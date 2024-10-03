Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Gets World Premiere, Will Honor Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust will finally see the light of day three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set.

The Western movie will receive its world premiere at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which is set to take place from November 16 to November 23 in Toruń, Poland, organizers announced on Thursday, October 3.

The premiere will honor Hutchins, who was fatally injured on set in New Mexico in October 2021. Hutchins was struck by a live round of ammunition discharged from a gun held by Baldwin during rehearsals. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Festival organizers said Hutchins, who was 42, will be remembered during a panel discussion following the film screening featuring Souza, cinematographer Bianca Cline and Stephen Lighthill, Hutchins’ mentor at the American Film Institute.

Camerimage said that Souza and company “will discuss events surrounding the film, offering insight into continuing production after Halyna’s death.” The panel will also discuss “the unique visual style that Halyna developed on set and explain how Bianca Cline, who took over her work, managed to remarkably replicate Halyna’s style.”

Festival director Marek Zydowicz said in a statement, “We knew that our event was important to her and that she felt at home among cinematographers from all over the world, who have been gathering at Camerimage for over 30 years. During the festival, we honored Halyna’s memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set. Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her.”

In July, an involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin, 66, was dismissed by First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in a Santa Fe, New Mexico court. The judge agreed with Baldwin’s lawyers that prosecutors hid evidence that may have been linked to the fatal shooting. Baldwin broke down in tears as the judge delivered her verdict on July 12.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Marlowe Sommer told the court, per NBC News. “The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

The dismissal was with prejudice, which means the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin cannot be filed again.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Guttierez-Reed, is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March. On Monday, September 30, Gutierrez-Reed was denied a new trial.