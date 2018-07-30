We’ll take “End of an Era” for $200, Alex! Longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebek may retire from the game show when his contract ends in two years, and he has already named two potential heirs to the podium.

The 78-year-old — who underwent brain surgery in late 2017 — made the surprising reveal on Harvey Levin’s Fox News Channel show, OBJECTified, on Sunday, July 29. When the 67-year-old TMZ founder asked if Trebek could imagine life without Jeopardy after three and a half decades on the job, Trebek said, “Sure.”

In fact, the odds of the Canadian-born TV host returning to the show after 2020 are “50-50 and a little less,” he said.

Trebek isn’t leaving Jeopardy producers bereft, though. He has two ideas for possible successors.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” Trebek said, referring to 28-year-old Alex Faust.

Another potential Jeopardy emcee? “There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” Trebek said. “She’s African-American, and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

Coates, who also hosts her own show on SiriusXM, was excited to be name-dropped. “Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius)” she tweeted on Monday, June 30. “#Dying.”

