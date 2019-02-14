Nickelodeon knows what works! The network announced their its 2019 slate on Thursday, February 14, and it includes multiple old favorites returning.

Sketch comedy show All That will be revived for a brand-new generation. The weekly series, which ran from 1994 to 2005, will return with an all-new cast of kids and guest appearances by former cast members throughout the season. Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, who got his start on All That, is set to produce the series along with Kevin Kay and Jermaine Fowler. The new All That is set to premiere this summer.

“It means everything to me,” Thompson, 40, told Variety about the revival. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

All That ran for 10 seasons and included a musical performance at the end of each episode. Everyone from the Backstreet Boys and Brandy to Celine Dion and Britney Spears performed on the show. The series also launched multiple spinoffs including Kenan and Kel, starring Thompson and Kel Mitchell; The Amanda Show, starring Amanda Bynes; and Zoey 101, starring Jamie Lynn Spears.

In addition to All That, Nick is also reviving Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the weekly horror anthology series that followed The Midnight Society, a group of friends who told ghost stories around a campfire each week. The series first aired from 1990 to 1996, then had a second run from 1999 to 2000. The new miniseries will conclude with an Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie, hitting theaters in October 2019.

Multiple fresh-faced celebrities appeared on the series, including JoAnna Garcia, Elisha Cuthbert, Ryan Gosling, Emmanuelle Chriqui and horror legend Neve Campbell.

Nickelodeon will also be bringing back Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? with John Cena as the host. Multiple SpongeBob SquarePants spinoffs focused on the core characters are also in the work.

