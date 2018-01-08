Ally Sheedy questioned James Franco’s presence at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya #goldenglobes,” the Breakfast Club actress, 55, wrote.

In follow-up tweets, Sheedy included the hashtag #MeToo and appeared to claim that Franco, 39, led to her decision to leave the entertainment industry. He directed her in an off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift in 2014 and she made her final credited onscreen appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016.

“Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo,” the St. Elmo’s Fire actress tweeted. “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Sheedy did not directly accuse the Pineapple Express actor or Slater, 48, of any wrongdoing before deleting her tweets.

Franco was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. Like many attendees, he wore all-black and a Time’s Up pin in solidarity with the movement that raises money to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality in the workplace.

Us Weekly has reached out to Sheedy’s rep for comment. Franco has not publicly responded to her since-deleted tweets.

