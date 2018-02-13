Alpine skier Ted Ligety, who is currently competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, has a lot on his plate! He and wife Mia Pascoe currently have their hands full raising their 7-month-old son Jax. He opened up exclusively to Us Weekly ahead of the games about his relationship with his wife and their plans for the future.

“My wife and I have been together for eight-ish years, give or take now, and she has been traveling with me now for the last bunch of years, so that’s really good,” Ligety, 33 explained to Us. “I’m traveling so much that it would be impossible to have a relationship when you’re that far away for that many years and it’s good.”

Ligety also said that having her on the road with him is a nice “break from the daily grind.”

“Now having a kid, that’s going to be a new adventure with it. As my wife did when she started traveling with me, kind of allowed for an escape on the road, I think my son will be an even better one,” he shared. “It will be a good way to have a different perspective.”

He also noted that although he’s not sure this will be his last Olympics and he has an extremely busy schedule, he still plans on having more kids eventually. “We’ll have more at some point. We’re not chomping at the bit trying to get another one any time soon, so we’ll let this one grow up a little bit first,” he revealed.

As far as finding the balance, he told Us he feels lucky that his family gets to travel with him. “When I was down in New Zealand, I didn’t see him for three weeks and that was tough. When I left he was a little goo ball and then I came back and he was holding his head up and smiling,” he told Us, admitting that only getting to see his son on FaceTime every day was a struggle.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are currently airing on NBC.

Reporting by Carly Sloane.

