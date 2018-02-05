Family man! Alpine skier Ted Ligety, who is set to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics, opened up about how his wife, Mia Pascoe, and their 7-month-old son Jax changed his life.

“I got married two years ago and I just had a baby three months ago so my life has changed a lot in the last couple years,” Ligety, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Especially having the baby in the last few months has been a really fun and new adventure. It’s totally different than I ever would have thought it would be and its actually more fun. It’s been really cool to see him grow up in the last three months.”

The two-time Olympic champion added, “[He] went from a little goo ball and now he’s kind of like moving his head around and interacting a little bit so its been really fun and its cool to have that. It’s a good distraction, its good to have you know, that kind of support system and family there in place.”

Ligety and Pascoe, who tied the knot in July 2015, welcomed Jax in June 2017. The gold medalist shared a photo with his son from the World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on January 29.

“Podium buddies! Jax is not impressed. #happy7monthbirthday,” Ligety captioned the adorable pic after his third place finish. His recent return to the podium comes after recovering from a number of injuries, including a torn ACL in 2016.

Ligety told Us that his family is set to travel with him throughout the World Cups and the upcoming Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea: “It would be hard if I left home for six months straight and didn’t see them … it’s good that they’re able to travel with me.”

The winter athlete also explained what he does before a big race.

“I don’t really have like a true pre-race ritual or a superstition,” Ligety said. “I kind of do the same thing for the five minutes leading to pushing up to the start gate. I’m always doing like the same kind of warm up exercise and getting my body going.”

The 2018 Olympics begin on NBC Thursday, February 8.

