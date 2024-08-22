Aly Raisman hopes continuing to raise awareness about the Jordan Chiles medal controversy means no other gymnast will suffer through the same fate.

In an exclusive interview, six-time Olympic medalist Raisman — who spoke to Us Weekly via her partnership with EverRoot — vehemently disagreed with the decision to strip Chiles, 23, of the bronze medal she earned in the floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I am so devastated for her,” Raisman, who competed for Team USA in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, said. “I hope that things change and she gets to keep her medal because it’s not right. It’s so disappointing to me because I feel like it goes against the integrity of the sport and of the Olympics.”

Chiles was officially stripped of her medal on August 10 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a challenge made by Team Romania, suggesting an inquiry made by Team USA into the difficulty score of Chiles’ floor routine was made four seconds after the 1-minute deadline.

Subsequently, Chiles’ bronze medal was given to Romania’s Ana Bǎrbosu.

“Jordan deserves answers as to what evidence the Court of Arbitration for Sport has,” Raisman, 30, argued. “It’s very confusing to me. It makes no sense. I don’t think Jordan should give her medal back.”

When it comes down to the nitty gritty of how everything played out, Raisman pulled out some receipts.

“There’s a designated trained official. It’s their job to keep the time,” she explained. “They are not allowed to accept the inquiry if it’s not under that minute window. They accepted the inquiry, which means that the person who’s trained to do that, they saw it was under a minute.”

Raisman continued, “From there, the judges admitted they made a mistake with the score and raised the score. I think it’s really unfair. It’s unacceptable to me.”

