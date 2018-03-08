Hold on to your wigs — er, we mean hats! A new group of aspiring singers will take the stage for the 16th season of American Idol, and one of the judges has already fallen in love.

In a sneak peek shared exclusively with Us Weekly, judge Katy Perry is swept off her feet by 18-year-old contestant Noah Davis from Royal, Arkansas. Watch the full video above for more.

After Davis introduces himself to the judging panel, his last comment causes Perry to excitedly ask him to repeat it.

“Wait, did you just say wig?” Perry asks. “I know, wig, I feel that already,” she continues.

When fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie ask her to elaborate on what “wig” means, the “Swish Swish” singer tells them, “No, it’s not your language, it’s just for us.”

In addition to the star-studded judges panel, Ryan Seacrest will reprise his role as host of American Idol when the highly anticipated reboot premieres on ABC on March 11. This season, the show traveled to over 20 cities in search of the next Idol, as well as allowing candidates to submit their audition videos online or on social media.

“I love you, so much,” Perry tells the blushing young competitor. “I’m ready for my wig to go flying out of this room.”

Davis better impress his new fan!

Season 16 of American Idol premieres on ABC Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

